CrossfireX Debuts February 10th on Xbox One, Series S|X, Featuring 2 Single-player Campaign Operations Made by Remedy
CrossfireX, the first-person shooter game coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X consoles, will officially debut on February 10th, 2022 as revealed during The Game Awards 2021.
The game is unique in that while its multiplayer was crafted by franchise owner Smilegate Entertainment, the single player portion has been developed by Remedy, the acclaimed Finnish studio known for the first two Max Payne installments, Alan Wake, Quantum Break, and most recently Control.
Featuring two single-player campaign Operations being developed by Remedy Entertainment (Control, Alan Wake, Max Payne), CrossfireX will immerse players in a sprawling global conflict between Global Risk and Black List, two of the world’s most formidable private military factions. Global Risk’s agents use advanced technology to fight for order and security, while Black List’s mercenaries fight to disrupt their efforts.
CrossfireX features a full suite of diverse multiplayer modes designed by Smilegate Entertainment.
Take a look at the fresh new trailer below.
