Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion to Feature Full Voiceovers for Previously Text-Only Scenes, Improved Camera & Character Movements, UI Optimizations and More

Aernout van de Velde
Jul 7, 2022
Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion

Square Enix has provided additional details about the new features coming to Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII  Reunion.

The remake was announced last month during Square Enix’s 25th Final Fantasy VII anniversary broadcast. Aside from visual enhancements, no further details were shared about the upcoming remake, but the official Final Fantasy VII Twitter account has now provided more details.

In Reunion, players can expect improved camera and character movements, an optimized user interface, a new menu-based battle system, and new background music arrangements by the game’s original composer, Takeharu Ishimoto. In addition, the remake comes with full voiceovers for scenes that were text-only in the original PSP version of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII.

Some interesting new additions for sure, and we’re sure that these aren’t the only ones that we’ll be seeing once the game drops later this year.

Down below you’ll find the announcement trailer for Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion.

Since its original release in 2007, CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- has received wide acclaim for its deep and emotional story.

This new version enhances the graphics to HD and updates all of the 3D models in the game. Full voiceovers and new music arrangements present this epic tale of strife and heroism, presenting FINAL FANTASY VII in a brand-new light. Enjoy a more beautiful and accessible CRISIS CORE, going way beyond just a simple HD remaster.

Crisis Core; Final Fantasy VII - Reunion is scheduled for a release in Winter 2022, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

The original Crisis Core was released for the PSP back in 2007. The game revolves around Zack, a soul who had already returned to the Lifestream before the events of FINAL FANTASY VII, players will witness the secrets behind Shinra and the company’s efforts to line its pockets at the expense of the planet. Take part in an exhilarating adventure filled with grandeur, excitement, and state-of-the-art visuals, while discovering new secrets hidden within the world of Final Fantasy VII.

