Crisis Core: FInal Fantasy VII – Reunion Announced; Will be Available This Winter

Final Fantasy VII was released 25 years ago to PlayStation owners, and it was one of the most well-known Final Fantasy titles to date. It’s also gotten its own library of movies, spinoffs, and other media, like Advent Children or Dirge of Cerberus. Today, though, one specific spinoff was revealed to be coming soon.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII follows the story of Zack Fair, a character strongly tied to the plot of the main game, and was originally released in September 2007 on PlayStation Portable. Today, though, at Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary Livestream, it was revealed that Zack and the Crisis Core story will get the Final Fantasy VII Remake treatment. This remake is called Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion. You can watch the announcement trailer below.

Zack and company are getting their own slice of the FF7 Remake project, being brought to modern hardware in full HD. This release is specifically notable for two reasons. First off, Crisis Core is finally leaving the PlayStation Portable, fifteen years after its original release; it’ll be released on PlayStation consoles, obviously, but this is also coming to Xbox Series, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

Secondly, the mere announcement of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion puts another possibility into the picture; could Dirge of Cerberus, a spinoff game starring main game party member Vincent, see a remake of its own in the future? That’s purely speculation, for the record, and nothing concrete, but the possibility is absolutely there.

The presence of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion shouldn't be a surprise for some of our more avid readers since this very fact was leaked yesterday. This was because a screenshot showing a scene featuring Zack, Aerith, and Cloud was revealed by a leaker.

Finally, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion has a release window, being this coming Winter. In roughly six months, players will be able to revisit Crisis Core and experience it once again. Crisis Core; Final Fantasy VII - Reunion is slated to release in Winter 2022, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.