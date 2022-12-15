Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion Advanced Graphics Settings Can Enable HBAO+, SSGI

The PC version of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion is definitely a solid port, but sadly comes with a limited selection of graphics options. As discovered by some Steam users, however, since it is an Unreal Engine 4 game, advanced settings like HBAO+ and Screen Space Global Illumination can be turned on, considerably improving the game's visuals.

As detailed by Dante on the game's Steam Community forums, by editing the game's engine.ini file, it is possible to enable settings like the aforementioned HBAO+ and Screen Space Global Illumination, disable vignette, motion blur, bloom, tweak AA and anisotropic filtering values and more. Activating some of these, like Screen Space Global Illumination, comes with a performance cost.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion is the remaster of the classic PlayStation Portable game set before the events of the original Final Fantasy VII. Zack Fair's adventure is an entertaining one, and the many improvements made to the experience make it feel like an integral part of the Remake project and a game worth experiencing for all fans of the series, as I highlighted in my review.

With vastly enhanced visuals and audio, a major combat overhaul that finally makes the game fun to play, and a great ending, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion is, without a doubt, one of the best remasters released in recent years. While some of the original's issues haven't been addressed, such as the bad story pacing and mediocre writing, they shouldn't stop any Final Fantasy VII fan from getting the game. The price of freedom is steep, but it is one worth paying.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion is now available worldwide on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch. You can learn more about the game by checking out our exhaustive product page.