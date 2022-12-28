Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion New Mod Aims To Restore Original English Voices

Among the many changes featured in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion is brand new voice acting, with actors who voiced characters in Final Fantasy VII Remake reprising their roles. The original version's English voices, however, are liked by quite a few fans, and a new mod now available online aims to restore them in full.

The mod created by Svenchu, which can be downloaded from Nexus Mods, brings the English voice acting of the original PSP release to Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion. Unfortunately, the first release of the mod has some bugs, such as one that completely mutes voices after a certain event in Chapter 2, so the experience is not optimal, but the modder confirmed that they are working on these issues, as well as on improvements, such as replacing combat voices and removing the new voice acting so that unvoiced cutscenes of the original will stay so in the remaster and more.

THIS MOD RIGHT NOW INCLUDES:



99% in-game cutscenes voices that existed previously in the PSP version! (UPDATE: WHILE THE VOICES HAVE BEEN REPLACED INSIDE THE MOD, DUE TO A BUG ALL GAME AFTER BANORA (Chapter 2) WILL HAVE NO VOICES)

WHAT ELSE CAN BE DONE IN ORDER TO IMPROVE THIS MOD?

Replace Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion FMV voices with the original ones.

Replace combat voices with the original ones. (Coming once .utoc format is figured out)

OPTIONAL IMPROVEMENTS



Fully delete new voice acting, so some cutscenes will be muted like the PSP version for those who prefer it like this. (Coming soon!)

Eliminate "Activating Combat Mode" voices. (Coming once .utoc format is figured out)

While some may not like the new English voice acting, which I found to be overall solid, some of the other changes in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion have been universally praised, especially the combat tweaks, which finally game fun to play, as I highlighted in my review.

With vastly enhanced visuals and audio, a major combat overhaul that finally makes the game fun to play, and a great ending, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion is, without a doubt, one of the best remasters released in recent years. While some of the original's issues haven't been addressed, such as the bad story pacing and mediocre writing, they shouldn't stop any Final Fantasy VII fan from getting the game. The price of freedom is steep, but it is one worth paying.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.