Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion Original Voices Mod New Update Fixes Critical Issues

Last week, a Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion mod that restores the original English voices was shared online, but some issues prevented the mod from functioning properly, such as a bug that removed most voices after a certain event in Chapter 2 and more. A few days ago, however, the mod was updated, fixing some of the most critical issues that prevented it from working as intended.

The mod's 0.2 version fixes the issue which caused the vast majority of story sequences past a certain cutscene in Chapter 2 to be voiceless, as well as a variety of crashing issues. Additionally, the new version of the mod now fully supports existing save files, allowing players to resume a playthrough made in the vanilla version of the game with the PSP version's English voice acting.

Even with the latest update, this Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion mod is far from being perfect, as FMVs still feature the new English voice acting. Cutscenes that were unvoiced in the original will still play with the new voice acting, but modder Svenchu confirmed they working on these issues, starting with the FMV voices which will be fixed in the mod's next update coming in a month or so.

While it's pretty stable and you can enjoy the story with it, next update will also include FMVs, which I consider a huge deal, plus more bug fixes. It will be done in a month more or less, since I'm preparing final exams, with full time job and I'm moving out.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide. Learn more about the game by checking out my review.