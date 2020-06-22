Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time First Ever Gameplay Clip Highlights Classic Gameplay Style

The first-ever Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time gameplay footage emerged online before its official reveal later today.

The new gameplay clip, shared on Instagram by rapper Quavo, as spotted on ResetERA shows a very short platforming sequence in the style of the first three entries in the series. While this is hardly representative of the entire experience, it's definitely good news that the fourth entry in the series won't stray too far from its classic predecessors, as Crash games following the Naughty Dog developed titles that tried to do things differently weren't as well-received as the first three games.

The Last of Us Part II Comparison Video Highlights Differences Between Final Relase and E3 2018 Demo

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time has been revealed last week thanks to the Taiwanese rating board. The game will be revealed later today at 8 am PDT / 4 pm BST.

Crash is relaxing and exploring his island in his time, 1998, when he finds a mysterious mask hidden away in a cave, Lani-Loli. The mask is one of the Quantum Masks and apparently knows Aku-Aku, Crash’s mask friend! With the Quantum Masks returning and a Quantum Rift appearing near our heroes, they decide to bravely head through to different times and dimensions to stop whoever is responsible.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time will release later this year, on October 9th, according to leaks, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. PC and Nintendo Switch releases haven't been revealed through leaks, so if they are coming, they will likely be announced later today.