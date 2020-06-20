First Crash Bandicoot 4 Images Surface, Revealing its Release Date  Later This Year

From the looks of it, the very first Crash Bandicoot 4 images have surfaced online, revealing the game’s release date.

Yesterday we covered the game’s Taiwanese rating that popped up out of nowhere alongside a game description. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is being developed by Toys for Bob for both PS4 and Xbox One, and we might now have been presented with a first look at how the title looks. For the sake of completeness, we’ve included the game description once more.

Crash is relaxing and exploring his island in his time, 1998, when he finds a mysterious mask hidden away in a cave, Lani-Loli. The mask is one of the Quantum Masks and apparently knows Aku-Aku, Crash’s mask friend! With the Quantum Masks returning and a Quantum Rift appearing near our heroes, they decide to bravely head through to different times and dimensions to stop whoever is responsible.

The images surfaced on 4Chan, and aside from providing a glimpse at the game’s aesthetics, the release date seems to have been leaked as well – October 9, 2020. Check out the first images for Crash Bandicoot 4 in the gallery down below:

















Please note that these images seem to be taken from the game's upcoming announcement trailer, and due to the low quality, these images are in no way representative for the game's visuals on the current-gen consoles.

So far, the title only appears to be releasing on PS4 and Xbox One. Whether the game will release on the Nintendo Switch at a later date remains to be seen at this point.

It's likely that Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time will be officially announced later this week as part of the next Summer Game Fest event on June 22nd. As always, we will keep you updated as soon as more info comes in on the next Crash Bandicoot installment.