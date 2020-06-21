Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Official Reveal Arriving Tomorrow

No longer content with staying silent amidst the plethora of leaks and other teases, Crash Bandicoot's next console adventure will officially be revealed with a new announcement on June 22nd.

Tomorrow morning at 11AM EDT, Activision will officially unveil what's next for the orange bandicoot. As the first numbered Crash Bandicoot title since Warped, we should hopefully see a new mainline title rather than yet another spinoff. However, since little has been shown except for the leaked box art, much speculation still remains regarding the finer details to Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time. Of course, if you check out the leaked screenshots that we reported on yesterday, you'll get to see some low resolution stills from the upcoming trailer that does show off some of the platforming and level design. Here's a brief summary of what Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time will be about according to the Taiwanese ratings board:

FIFA 21 To Support Free Next-Gen Upgrades; Cross-Platform Play Support Is Being Investigated

Crash is relaxing and exploring his island in his time, 1998, when he finds a mysterious mask hidden away in a cave, Lani-Loli. The mask is one of the Quantum Masks and apparently knows Aku-Aku, Crash’s mask friend! With the Quantum Masks returning and a Quantum Rift appearing near our heroes, they decide to bravely head through to different times and dimensions to stop whoever is responsible.

🌀😮🌀 Tune in June 22 @ 8AM PDT / 4PM BST for Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time reveal. Official reveal > leaks, promise 😉 pic.twitter.com/chSNyILcpn — Crash Bandicoot (@CrashBandicoot) June 21, 2020

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time currently does not have an official release date but recent leaks show that it will be coming to both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 9th, 2020. If Crash Bandicoot will be coming to other platforms such as PC and Nintendo Switch, they'll most likely be announced during tomorrow's official reveal trailer.