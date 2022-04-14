CPU-Z 2.01 Adds Next-Gen AMD Ryzen 7000 ‘Raphael’ & Intel 13th Gen ‘Raptor Lake’ CPU Support, Raphael & Rembrandt ‘RDNA 2’ APU Support Included Too

Today, CPU-Z 2.01 releases the new upgrade to the system profiling and monitoring application for Microsoft Windows and Android with version 2.01, supporting further forthcoming processors from Intel and AMD. CPU-Z is free to download and detects the CPU, RAM, motherboard chipset, and other hardware features of personal computers and Android devices.

Latest CPU-z Adds Intel Raptor Lake, AMD Raphael, Intel Arc, RDNA 2 CPU & APU Support

CPU-Z is more exhaustive in nearly every area compared to the instruments supplied in the Windows operating system to pinpoint diverse hardware components, the core revision, and the RAM clock rate while also specifying individual components without opening the case. CPU-Z also delivers details on the computer's GPU. The software is developed using CPU IDentification, or CPUID. The CPUID instruction was created by Intel in 1993 when the company launched the Pentium and SL-boosted 486 processors. It is a processor supplementary instruction utilized in x86 architectures.

A program can use the CPUID instruction to choose processor type and if elements such as MMX or SSE are enforced. There is a specific highlight of CPU-Z, which happens to be the addition of support for AMD Rembrandt and Raphael processor designs, which are unreleased.

AMD is planning to release the processors soon, so upgrading CPU-Z to add support for newer processors is a bonus for those users who want the information at that time. CPU-Z 2.0.1 also sees the updated initial consent for the upcoming Intel 13th Generation processors, codenamed Raptor Lake, along with the company's ARC 3/5/7 DG2 series. Lastly, the developers have improved the validation process for high-frequency overclocking requests above 6 GHz.

We present the changelog below for ease of access, and you can download the updated CPU-Z 2.0.1 here on the TechpowerUp website.

Changelog:

Glenfly Arise-GT10C0 GPU.

Intel Core i9-12900T, Core i5-12600T (35W).

Intel Atom x6427FE, x6425RE, x6425E, x6414RE, x6413E, x6212RE, x6211E, x6200FE (Elkhart Lake, FCBGA1493).

Intel Pentium J6425, N6415 (Elkhart Lake, FCBGA1493).

Intel Celeron J6413, N6211 (Elkhart Lake, FCBGA1493).

Preliminary support for Intel ARC 3/5/7 (DG2).

Preliminary support for Intel Raptor Lake (13th gen).

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X, Ryzen 5 5600/5500.

AMD Ryzen 3 5300GE, Ryzen 3 PRO 5350GE, Ryzen 5 PRO 5650GE, Ryzen 7 PRO 5750GE (Cezanne).

AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX, 6900HX, Ryzen 7 6800H, Ryzen 5 6600H (45W).

AMD Ryzen 9 6980HS, 6900HS, Ryzen 7 6800HS, Ryzen 5 6600HS (35W).

AMD Ryzen 7 6800U, Ryzen 5 6600U (15-28W).

AMD Ryzen 7 5825U, Ryzen 5 5625U, Ryzen 3 5425U (15W).

AMD Rembrandt & Raphael APUs (RDNA2).

AMD Mendocino APU (Zen2 + RDNA2).

AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU (NAVI22).

AMD RX 6800S, RX 6700S, RX 6650M, RX 6650M XT GPUs (NAVI23).

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GPU (GA102-350, 450W).

Improved information accuracy when core isolation is enabled.

The improved validation process for high clock submissions (>6GHz).

Source: TechpowerUp