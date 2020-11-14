Corsair Updates Vengeance A-Series Pre-Builds to Include the A7200 PC Case

Corsair announces an update to its Vengeance A-Series Prebuilds; this update has the prebuilds utilizing the A7200 Series Gaming PC. The A7200 PC gaming series has been built with a full range of award-winning CORSAIR components and AMD's Ryzen 5000 Series processor. At the time of writing, Corsair has yet to release any pricing information, and buyers cannot add the A7200 PC build to their shopping cart.

Corsair Updated the A7200 Seris to feature AMD's Ryzen 5000 Series processors and NVIDIA's 3000 Series graphics card

The A7200 PC gaming series utilizes the A7200 PC case, a tower-type desktop with compatibility for the newest and most powerful hardware. The Corsair A7200 features the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Processor paired with the NVIDIA RTX 3080 graphics card. The AMD 9 5900X processor offers 32 GB of DDR4 3200 RAM.

This is the highest configuration possible, as there is another alternative option. Instead of having the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X processors, it has the Ryzen 7 5800X processor installed, just 16 GB of RAM, and just a single 1 TB NVMe SSD.

The Ryzen 9 5900X processor utilizes the Zen 3 microarchitecture alongside the 12-cores and a total of twenty-four threads. The Ryzen 9 5900X offers a base clock speed of 3.7 GHz and a Max Boost clock of up to 4.8 GHz, while the Ryzen 7 5800X processor features similar clock speeds but only eight cores and a total of sixteen threads. The A7200 PC gaming prebuilt utilizes the NVIDIA RTX 3080 graphics card or the NVIDIA RTX 3070 graphics card.







To cool the AMD processor, the A7200 PC uses the Corsair H100i, which features a 240 mm radiator and RGB lighting on the CPU pump and the dual 120 mm fans. This AIO cooler is mounted to the top of the PC case.

For storage, the A7200 utilizes a 1 TB M.2 NVMe SSD to offer the fastest transfer speeds, allowing for quick boot times into programs or speedy loading into Windows. In addition to the 1 TB NVMe SSD, this system has a 2 TB HDD for mass storage of games.

The A7200 PC case design features a front panel design featuring octogon-shaped holes allowing for fantastic airflow thanks to the three 120 mm fans mounted to the front panel and a single 120 mm fan mounted to the rear act as an exhaust.

The Corsair A7200 PC Series is an available option, but buyers cannot currently add this choice to their cart. On the Corsair website, no price is currently listed for either the Ryzen 7 or Ryzen 9 model.