GIGABYTE launches AORUS RGB DDR5-6000 memory kit, decked with RGB lighting

GIGABYTE announced their new AORUS RGB DDR5 6000 MHz 32 GB Memory Kit, promoting performance frequencies up to 6000 MHz, and accented RGB lighting. DDR5 XMP Booster, the XMP 3.0 User Profile of GIGABYTE Z690 motherboards, and copper-aluminum heat spreaders with a nano-carbon coated thermal design to offer next-level performance efficiency with premium stability, especially dissipating heat effectively under extreme high-speed operations.

AORUS RGB DDR5 6000 MHz 32 GB memory kit continues GIGABYTE's mission for premium quality in their computer components by offering next-gen technology to assist users

The new AORUS RGB DDR5 6000 MHz 32 GB Memory Kit presents super-fast speeds with low power consumption levels, utilizing two 16 GB DDR5 XMP 6000 MHz dual-channel designs with 40-40-40-76 timings, fitting the DDR5 memory support found on next-gen Intel Z690 motherboards.

Thermaltake reveals TOUGHRAM RC DDR5 for next-gen PC platforms

Along with the company's own GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS motherboards, the AORUS RGB DDR5 6000 MHz 32 GB memory kit is capable of enabling "DDR5 XMP Booster," a function that detects the brand of memory IC in the BIOS settings to enable users to efficiently choose from several built-in memory overclocking profiles. This boosts the native DDR5 or XMP DDR5 memory speeds to help increase performance. Also, the "XMP 3.0 User Profile" allows for users to create and store customized XMP profiles, unleashing supreme performance.









The enthusiast will be happy with the memory overclocking capability of the AORUS RGB DDR5 6000 MHz 32 GB Memory Kit. The memory modules are equipped with copper-aluminum heat spreaders utilizing nano-carbon coating, as well as a high conductivity-thermal pad. Users can be assured that the heat generated from the power control IC and memory chip will be dissipated quickly by the thermal pad and the copper bottom, exchanging the air between nano-carbon coated copper-aluminum heat spreaders. The groove cut design by CNC on the heat spreaders increases the dissipation area to rush the heat blown away lower the temperatures. Overclocking failures will be a thing of the past since the overheating from increased operating levels or stressing the voltage levels of memories will be eliminated by the heat dissipation process.

The new memory kit by AORUS will hold 8 digital LEDs, creating a subtle but diverse lighting display. The exclusive lighting aesthetic illuminates the AORUS design patterns, giving the memory sticks a more vivid lighting effect without being overpowering. Using GIGABYTE's exclusive RGB Fusion App, consumers can customize and sync the RGB lighting effects of their PC components and peripherals with ease, accessing more diverse lighting patterns on their PC rigs.

To find out more about the AORUS RGB DDR5 6000 MHz 32 GB memory kit, please visit the GIGABYTE website.