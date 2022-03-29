AMD Ryzen 7 5700X 8 Core CPU To Offer Same Performance As Ryzen 7 5800X For $150 US Less
Earlier this month, AMD introduced its Ryzen AM4 CPU refresh including the Ryzen 7 5700X which will hit retail for $299 US. The benchmarks of this chip have leaked out and show very impressive performance given its pricing.
AMD Ryzen 7 5700X Offers The Same Performance As Ryzen 7 5800X For $150 US Less In Leaked Benchmarks
It took AMD time to offer more mainstream and affordable options within the Ryzen 5000 family based on the Zen 3 core architecture. The 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake lineup really pushed them in releasing several new SKUs including the brand new Ryzen 7 5800X3D which is aimed directly at Alder Lake's gaming capabilities.
As for the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X, the chip will offer 8 cores and 16 threads based on the 7nm Zen 3 core architecture. The chip rocks a base clock of 3.4 GHz and a boost clock of 4.6 GHz & will come with overclocking support. There's also 36 MB of cache and the chip comes within a 65W package which means that Wraith coolers will be compatible with it on the AM4 socket. The CPU will also be compatible with 300-series and 400-series motherboards.
Now new benchmarks have leaked within Geekbench by Benchleaks which shows a single-core score of up to 1645 points and a multi-core score of up to 10196 points.
The CPU was tested on the ASRock X570 Taichi motherboard with 32 GB of DDR4-3200 memory. The benchmarks show that the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X, despite being $150 US cheaper, is right there with the more expensive 5800X. This should be a phenomenal 8 Core CPU to upgrade on your existing AM4 platform. Since AMD has allowed Ryzen 5000 compatibility on older motherboards, this should make Ryzen owners stick to their platforms until AM5 comes out rather than going over to the blue team.
AMD Ryzen 5000 Serie & Ryzen 4000 CPU Lineup (2022)
|CPU Name
|Architecture
|Cores/Threads
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock
|Cache (L2+L3)
|PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH)
|TDP
|Price (MSRP)
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
|7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'
|16/32
|3.4 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|72 MB
|24 + 16
|105W
|$799 US
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
|7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'
|12/24
|3.7 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|70 MB
|24 + 16
|105W
|$549 US
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900
|7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'
|12/24
|3.0 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|64 MB
|24 + 16
|65W
|$499 US?
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
|7nm Zen 3D 'Warhol'
|8/16
|3.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|64 MB + 32 MB
|24 + 16
|105W
|$449 US
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
|7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'
|8/16
|3.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|36 MB
|24 + 16
|105W
|$449 US
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800
|7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'
|8/16
|3.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|32 MB
|24 + 16
|65W
|$399 US?
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
|7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'
|8/16
|3.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|36 MB
|24 + 16
|65W
|$299 US
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700
|7nm Zen 3 'Cezanne'
|8/16
|TBD
|TBD
|20 MB
|20 (Gen 3) + 16
|65W
|TBD
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
|7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'
|6/12
|3.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|35 MB
|24 + 16
|65W
|$299 US
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600
|7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'
|6/12
|3.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|35 MB
|24 + 16
|65W
|$199 US
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500
|7nm Zen 3 'Cezanne'
|6/12
|3.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|19 MB
|20 (Gen 3) + 16
|65W
|$159 US
|AMD Ryzen 5 5100
|7nm Zen 3 'Cezanne'
|4/8
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|20 (Gen 3) + 16
|65W
|TBD
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700
|7nm Zen 2 'Renoir-X'
|8/16
|3.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|20 MB
|20 (Gen 3) + 16
|65W
|TBD
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
|7nm Zen 2 'Renoir'
|6/12
|TBD
|TBD
|11 MB
|20 (Gen 3) + 16
|65W
|$154 US
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500
|7nm Zen 2 'Renoir-X'
|6/12
|3.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|11 MB
|20 (Gen 3) + 16
|65W
|$129 US
|AMD Ryzen 3 4100
|7nm Zen 2 'Renoir-X'
|4/8
|3.8 GHz
|4.0 GHz
|6 MB
|20 (Gen 3) + 16
|65W
|$ 99 US
News Source: Benchleaks
Products mentioned in this post
USD 139.99
USD 845.31
USD 451.04
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.