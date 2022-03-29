AMD Ryzen 7 5700X 8 Core CPU To Offer Same Performance As Ryzen 7 5800X For $150 US Less

Earlier this month, AMD introduced its Ryzen AM4 CPU refresh including the Ryzen 7 5700X which will hit retail for $299 US. The benchmarks of this chip have leaked out and show very impressive performance given its pricing.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X Offers The Same Performance As Ryzen 7 5800X For $150 US Less In Leaked Benchmarks

It took AMD time to offer more mainstream and affordable options within the Ryzen 5000 family based on the Zen 3 core architecture. The 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake lineup really pushed them in releasing several new SKUs including the brand new Ryzen 7 5800X3D which is aimed directly at Alder Lake's gaming capabilities.

AMD Begins Testing Early EPYC Genoa CPUs As Sample Spotted With 32 Zen 4 Cores, Bigger L2 Cache, 3.4 GHz Boost

As for the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X, the chip will offer 8 cores and 16 threads based on the 7nm Zen 3 core architecture. The chip rocks a base clock of 3.4 GHz and a boost clock of 4.6 GHz & will come with overclocking support. There's also 36 MB of cache and the chip comes within a 65W package which means that Wraith coolers will be compatible with it on the AM4 socket. The CPU will also be compatible with 300-series and 400-series motherboards.





Now new benchmarks have leaked within Geekbench by Benchleaks which shows a single-core score of up to 1645 points and a multi-core score of up to 10196 points.

The CPU was tested on the ASRock X570 Taichi motherboard with 32 GB of DDR4-3200 memory. The benchmarks show that the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X, despite being $150 US cheaper, is right there with the more expensive 5800X. This should be a phenomenal 8 Core CPU to upgrade on your existing AM4 platform. Since AMD has allowed Ryzen 5000 compatibility on older motherboards, this should make Ryzen owners stick to their platforms until AM5 comes out rather than going over to the blue team.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Serie & Ryzen 4000 CPU Lineup (2022)

CPU Name Architecture Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache (L2+L3) PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH) TDP Price (MSRP) AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' 16/32 3.4 GHz 4.9 GHz 72 MB 24 + 16 105W $799 US AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' 12/24 3.7 GHz 4.8 GHz 70 MB 24 + 16 105W $549 US AMD Ryzen 9 5900 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' 12/24 3.0 GHz 4.7 GHz 64 MB 24 + 16 65W $499 US? AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D 7nm Zen 3D 'Warhol' 8/16 3.4 GHz 4.5 GHz 64 MB + 32 MB 24 + 16 105W $449 US AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' 8/16 3.8 GHz 4.7 GHz 36 MB 24 + 16 105W $449 US AMD Ryzen 7 5800 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' 8/16 3.4 GHz 4.6 GHz 32 MB 24 + 16 65W $399 US? AMD Ryzen 7 5700X 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' 8/16 3.4 GHz 4.6 GHz 36 MB 24 + 16 65W $299 US AMD Ryzen 7 5700 7nm Zen 3 'Cezanne' 8/16 TBD TBD 20 MB 20 (Gen 3) + 16 65W TBD AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 35 MB 24 + 16 65W $299 US AMD Ryzen 5 5600 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' 6/12 3.5 GHz 4.4 GHz 35 MB 24 + 16 65W $199 US AMD Ryzen 5 5500 7nm Zen 3 'Cezanne' 6/12 3.6 GHz 4.2 GHz 19 MB 20 (Gen 3) + 16 65W $159 US AMD Ryzen 5 5100 7nm Zen 3 'Cezanne' 4/8 TBD TBD TBD 20 (Gen 3) + 16 65W TBD AMD Ryzen 7 4700 7nm Zen 2 'Renoir-X' 8/16 3.6 GHz 4.4 GHz 20 MB 20 (Gen 3) + 16 65W TBD AMD Ryzen 5 4600G 7nm Zen 2 'Renoir' 6/12 TBD TBD 11 MB 20 (Gen 3) + 16 65W $154 US AMD Ryzen 5 4500 7nm Zen 2 'Renoir-X' 6/12 3.6 GHz 4.1 GHz 11 MB 20 (Gen 3) + 16 65W $129 US AMD Ryzen 3 4100 7nm Zen 2 'Renoir-X' 4/8 3.8 GHz 4.0 GHz 6 MB 20 (Gen 3) + 16 65W $ 99 US

News Source: Benchleaks