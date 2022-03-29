  ⋮  

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X 8 Core CPU To Offer Same Performance As Ryzen 7 5800X For $150 US Less

By Hassan Mujtaba
Submit
AMD Zen 4D 'Zen 4 Dense' CPU Architecture & Chiplet Design Detailed, Will Tackle Intel's Hybrid Approach

Earlier this month, AMD introduced its Ryzen AM4 CPU refresh including the Ryzen 7 5700X which will hit retail for $299 US. The benchmarks of this chip have leaked out and show very impressive performance given its pricing.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X Offers The Same Performance As Ryzen 7 5800X For $150 US Less In Leaked Benchmarks

It took AMD time to offer more mainstream and affordable options within the Ryzen 5000 family based on the Zen 3 core architecture. The 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake lineup really pushed them in releasing several new SKUs including the brand new Ryzen 7 5800X3D which is aimed directly at Alder Lake's gaming capabilities.

AMD Begins Testing Early EPYC Genoa CPUs As Sample Spotted With 32 Zen 4 Cores, Bigger L2 Cache, 3.4 GHz Boost

As for the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X, the chip will offer 8 cores and 16 threads based on the 7nm Zen 3 core architecture. The chip rocks a base clock of 3.4 GHz and a boost clock of 4.6 GHz & will come with overclocking support. There's also 36 MB of cache and the chip comes within a 65W package which means that Wraith coolers will be compatible with it on the AM4 socket. The CPU will also be compatible with 300-series and 400-series motherboards.

  • amd-ryzen-7-5700x-8-core-desktop-cpu-benchmark-leak-_2
  • amd-ryzen-7-5700x-8-core-desktop-cpu-benchmark-leak-_1

Now new benchmarks have leaked within Geekbench by Benchleaks which shows a single-core score of up to 1645 points and a multi-core score of up to 10196 points.

The CPU was tested on the ASRock X570 Taichi motherboard with 32 GB of DDR4-3200 memory. The benchmarks show that the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X, despite being $150 US cheaper, is right there with the more expensive 5800X. This should be a phenomenal 8 Core CPU to upgrade on your existing AM4 platform. Since AMD has allowed Ryzen 5000 compatibility on older motherboards, this should make Ryzen owners stick to their platforms until AM5 comes out rather than going over to the blue team.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Serie & Ryzen 4000 CPU Lineup (2022)

CPU NameArchitectureCores/ThreadsBase ClockBoost ClockCache (L2+L3)PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH)TDPPrice (MSRP)
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'16/323.4 GHz4.9 GHz72 MB24 + 16105W$799 US
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'12/243.7 GHz4.8 GHz70 MB24 + 16105W$549 US
AMD Ryzen 9 59007nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'12/243.0 GHz4.7 GHz64 MB24 + 1665W$499 US?
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D 7nm Zen 3D 'Warhol'8/163.4 GHz4.5 GHz64 MB + 32 MB24 + 16105W$449 US
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'8/163.8 GHz4.7 GHz36 MB24 + 16105W$449 US
AMD Ryzen 7 58007nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'8/163.4 GHz4.6 GHz32 MB24 + 1665W$399 US?
AMD Ryzen 7 5700X7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'8/163.4 GHz4.6 GHz36 MB24 + 1665W$299 US
AMD Ryzen 7 57007nm Zen 3 'Cezanne'8/16TBDTBD20 MB20 (Gen 3) + 1665WTBD
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'6/123.7 GHz4.6 GHz35 MB24 + 1665W$299 US
AMD Ryzen 5 56007nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'6/123.5 GHz4.4 GHz35 MB24 + 1665W$199 US
AMD Ryzen 5 55007nm Zen 3 'Cezanne'6/123.6 GHz4.2 GHz19 MB20 (Gen 3) + 1665W$159 US
AMD Ryzen 5 51007nm Zen 3 'Cezanne'4/8TBDTBDTBD20 (Gen 3) + 1665WTBD
AMD Ryzen 7 47007nm Zen 2 'Renoir-X'8/163.6 GHz4.4 GHz20 MB20 (Gen 3) + 1665WTBD
AMD Ryzen 5 4600G7nm Zen 2 'Renoir'6/12TBDTBD11 MB20 (Gen 3) + 1665W$154 US
AMD Ryzen 5 45007nm Zen 2 'Renoir-X'6/123.6 GHz4.1 GHz11 MB20 (Gen 3) + 1665W$129 US
AMD Ryzen 3 41007nm Zen 2 'Renoir-X'4/83.8 GHz4.0 GHz6 MB20 (Gen 3) + 1665W$ 99 US

News Source: Benchleaks

Products mentioned in this post

ASRock X570
ASRock X570
USD 139.99
 Core i9-10900K
Core i9-10900K
USD 845.31
 Core i9-11900K
Core i9-11900K
USD 451.04

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.

Submit

Related