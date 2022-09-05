Menu
AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs See Major Price Cuts As Ryzen 7000 Retail Launch Approaches: 5800X3D Down To $379, 5950X at $499, 5900X at $349, 5800X at $239, 5600X at $179

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 5, 2022
AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs On Discount Across Major US Retailers - 5900X For $499, 5800X For $393, 5600X For $272

With the retail launch of the Ryzen 7000 approaching, the existing AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs have started to receive some pretty major price cuts.

AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU Prices See Huge Retailer Cuts With Only Weeks Left in Ryzen 7000 Launch, 5800X3D Down To $379 US

With less than a month left in AMD's Ryzen 7000 launch, the existing product stack is finally down to less than $500 US. AMD's Ryzen 5000 CPUs launched almost two years ago, offering the most competitive multi-threaded and gaming performance against Intel's lineup seen in years. Now two years later, AMD is going to repeat the same, offering much higher single-threaded performance & in a highly efficient package to gamers, content creators, and high-performance users.

While AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPUs are without a doubt going to blaze past their predecessors, the current Ryzen 5000 CPU stack at their current prices is just too good to ignore for the majority of gamers and builders who don't see a need to upgrade to the AM5 platform, just yet. While AM5 is the way to go for future longevity, AMD already confirmed that they will stay committed to AM4 users for the foreseeable future.

Another reason why AM4 might seem like a more value-oriented choice is that it still supports DDR4 memory which is much cheaper to get compared to DDR5 and that still hasn't reached price parity with the older standard. Also, AM4 motherboards give users the choice to pick up anywhere from a $50 to a $500 motherboard whereas AM5 will begin at a slightly higher $125 US bracket. So while those who want something new and fresh with faster performance should aim for AM5, the rest of the audience who are building budget PCs should aim for AM4 while it still has some juice in it and wait till AM5 gets more mature.

With that said, let's take a look at the latest pricing of AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs. Starting with the top-dog, the Ryzen 9 5950X, the chip is down from its MSRP of $799.99 US to just $499.99 US. That's an impeccable deal for a 16-core processor but if you want to save even more money yet still get lots of high-performance cores, then the Ryzen 9 5900X with 12-cores at $349.99 US is an amazing deal. That's in fact even cheaper than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D which is currently down to $379.99 US but it is definitely an interesting choice. If you want to go the content creation and multi-threading route, then the 5900X is going to be your best choice and if you are looking to game, then the 5800X3D is going to be your best bet.

At $379.99 US, the 5800X3D is positioned right in between the Ryzen 5 7600X & Ryzen 7 7700X which will have fairly the same amount of performance in games. AMD's own benchmarks show that the 7600X would be 5.6% faster than the Core i9-12900K for just $299 US. The 5800X3D is anywhere from 5-10% faster than the 12900K but compared to the 7600X, the 5800X3D has more cores and threads. You can also get 8 cores and 16 threads with Zen 4's Ryzen 7 7700X but it will cost slightly higher at $449 US.

Moving down the stack, we have the Ryzen 7 5800X which can be bought for just $239.99 US while the 6-core Ryzen 5 5600X can be bought for just $179.99 US. Following are the links from various US-based retailers where you could buy the chips. You can also find several AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs still retaining their top seller positions at Newegg & Amazon.

AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs (Microcenter)

AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs (Amazon US)

AMD's Ryzen 7000 and AM5 motherboards are going to hit retail shelves on the 27th of September so we can expect even further price cuts on the Ryzen 5000 CPU family in the coming weeks.

