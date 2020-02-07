Mutant Year Zero Dev’s New Game Corruption 2029 Announced, hits Epic Store This Month

Surprise! The developers of the generally-well-regarded Mutant Year Zero has announced a new tactical strategy game, Corruption 2029, and it comes out in less than two weeks! Corruption 2029 looks to be very much in the same vein as Mutant Year Zero gameplay wise, except with bigger guns and a lack of mutant ducks and pigs. Whether that’s a good thing or not, is up to you. You can check out the debut trailer for Corruption 2029 below.

Looks decent, but, of course, the proof is in the playing with strategy games like this one. Here’s your official Corruption 2029 description:

Taking place in the not-so-distant future, Corruption 2029 will have players command a squad of heavily augmented soldiers on a deadly mission to infiltrate an inhuman regime and discover the cause of an ominous corruption that turned America into a war-torn wasteland. Corruption 2029’s core mechanics will center around tactical, cover-based combat and stealth, though an array of distinct weapons and skills will offer multiple gameplay options to experiment with. Strategy is indispensable, as players must determine whether or not violence is necessary before engaging the enemy. Exploring environments in secret and scoping out vantage points may dramatically improve one’s chances of demolishing the country’s tyrannical rule and uncovering the truth behind America’s demise.

Corruption 2029 is an Epic Games Store exclusive and will set you back $20. Here are the game’s minimum and recommended PC requirements:

Minimum Requirements

OS - Windows 8

Processor - Intel Core i3-4160 or equivalent, or AMD FX-4300 or equivalent

Memory – 4 GB

Graphics - GeForce GTX 660 (2048 MB), or Radeon HD 7850 (2048 MB)

Storage – 5 GB

Recommended Requirements

OS - Windows 10

Processor - Intel Core i7-4771 or equivalent, or AMD FX-9370 or equivalent

Memory - 8GB

Graphics - GeForce GTX 970 (4096 MB) OR Radeon RX Vega 56 (8192 MB)

Storage - 5GB

Corruption 2029 arrives on PC on February 17.

