After 10 months of not receiving any changes or updates, Core Temp has now been updated to support Intel's latest processors and AMD's latest APUs. Core Temp is a popular utility for CPU temperature reporting. The latest version available is version 1.17 and is the first update of 2021.

Core Temp Adds Intel Rocket, Lake, Alder Lake, & Meteor Lake Support, But Not Raptor Lake

The update supports AMD Zen 2 (Lucienne) and Zen 3 (Cezanne) APUs. From Intel, the 11th gen Rocket Lake processors are now supported. On top of the Rocket Lake support, Core Temp has added preliminary support for Alder Lake and very preliminary support for Meteor Lake which is expected to launch in 2023. However, Raptor Lake, the 13th generation and successor to Alder Lake has not had any support added which is surprising as it falls between Alder Lake and Meteor Lake.

Below is the changelog for version 1.17. Additions to the tool as well as fixes to the tool are in the list below.

New: AMD Zen 3 and Zen 2 APU support

New: Intel Rocket Lake support

New: Preliminary Alder Lake support

New: Very preliminary Meteor Lake support

Fix: “Unsupported CPU” message when only some cores have HT enabled

Fix: Epyc Rome/Threadripper 3rd gen Platform detection

Fix: Gemini Lake platform detection

Fix: Whiskey Lake codename

Fix: Incorrect VID reporting on some Celeron/Pentium processors

Fix: Crash on Intel Banias based (Pentium/Celeron M) processors

Fix: Turbo multiplier detection on Nehalem/Westmere

Fix: Bugs related to response to DPI changes

Fix: VID reporting on some AMD Athlon64 processors

Change: AMD Bulldozer based processors now display the amount of modules/threads instead of cores/threads

Change: Improve accuracy of information on unsupported Intel CPUs

Core Temp version 1.17 has been made available to download and can be found on their official website. It is a very useful tool to monitor your CPU temperature.