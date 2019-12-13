Control Expeditions Update Released; Adds New Challenging Expeditions Game Mode and Offers Performance & Photo Mode Improvements
The free Control Expeditions update has been released by Remedy Games which adds the all-new challenging Expeditions mode alongside performance and photo mode improvements.
The new Expeditions mode is part of the free December update that is now available for all platforms. The challenging mode puts Jesse against the Hiss in four different arenas at the Black Rock Quarry Threshold and pass a variety of challenges in a set time limit. We’ve included the launch trailer for this new mode down below:
Alongside the Expeditions mode and general bug fixes, the Control December update packs various improvements to performance and photo mode. In addition, a sorting mode has been added to the inventory which allows players to sort items by rarity, new and type. You’ll find the official release notes for the update below.
Free Control Expeditions Update December Release Notes
General
- Expeditions game mode added
- General optimizations and bug fixes
Performance
- Improved performance when the map is kept open
- HUD elements will no longer flicker when progress bars are updating
- Fixed random camera glitch when doing Ground Slam
- Fixed an issue when rapidly switching between weapon forms would cause a crash
Photo Mode
Various fixes and optimizations to Photo Mode UI
UI
- Inventory now has a Sorting Mode. Players can sort items by: New, Rarity, Type
- Fixed line breaks and subtitles mismatch for multiple languages
- Various localization fixes
Progression
- Fixed an issue when players were unable to pick up all samples in the Old Growth side mission
- Fixed an issue when players were rewarded twice upon completing the Old Friends side mission
- Fixed an issue when the interaction prompt disappears on Ahti's plants when players quit to the main menu while Jesse is talking to the plants
- Fixed issues that could prevent players from progressing through some of the Bureau Alert missions
- Fixed an issue when the Bureau Alert "Personnel Protection" in Ordinary AWE failed
- Fixed an issue when Troopers are idle until taking damage during Bureau Alerts
- Fixed an issue where Launching objects could push the player "out of world"
- Fixed an issue where the Tactical Response Gear outfit wasn't available for players who have it unlocked on the Epic Games Store.
- Fixed an issue where the Threshold Kids episode "When You're Caught in a House Shift" couldn't be collected
Control is available globally now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.