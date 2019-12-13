Control Expeditions Update Released; Adds New Challenging Expeditions Game Mode and Offers Performance & Photo Mode Improvements

The free Control Expeditions update has been released by Remedy Games which adds the all-new challenging Expeditions mode alongside performance and photo mode improvements.

The new Expeditions mode is part of the free December update that is now available for all platforms. The challenging mode puts Jesse against the Hiss in four different arenas at the Black Rock Quarry Threshold and pass a variety of challenges in a set time limit. We’ve included the launch trailer for this new mode down below:

Alongside the Expeditions mode and general bug fixes, the Control December update packs various improvements to performance and photo mode. In addition, a sorting mode has been added to the inventory which allows players to sort items by rarity, new and type. You’ll find the official release notes for the update below.

Free Control Expeditions Update December Release Notes General Expeditions game mode added

General optimizations and bug fixes Performance Improved performance when the map is kept open

HUD elements will no longer flicker when progress bars are updating

Fixed random camera glitch when doing Ground Slam

Fixed an issue when rapidly switching between weapon forms would cause a crash Photo Mode Various fixes and optimizations to Photo Mode UI UI Inventory now has a Sorting Mode. Players can sort items by: New, Rarity, Type

Fixed line breaks and subtitles mismatch for multiple languages

Various localization fixes Progression Fixed an issue when players were unable to pick up all samples in the Old Growth side mission

Fixed an issue when players were rewarded twice upon completing the Old Friends side mission

Fixed an issue when the interaction prompt disappears on Ahti's plants when players quit to the main menu while Jesse is talking to the plants

Fixed issues that could prevent players from progressing through some of the Bureau Alert missions

Fixed an issue when the Bureau Alert "Personnel Protection" in Ordinary AWE failed

Fixed an issue when Troopers are idle until taking damage during Bureau Alerts

Fixed an issue where Launching objects could push the player "out of world"

Fixed an issue where the Tactical Response Gear outfit wasn't available for players who have it unlocked on the Epic Games Store.

Fixed an issue where the Threshold Kids episode "When You're Caught in a House Shift" couldn't be collected

Control is available globally now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.