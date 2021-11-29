Company of Heroes 3 Multiplayer Pre-Alpha Out Tomorrow on Steam

If you've been itching to try out the Company of Heroes 3 multiplayer mode, you'll be happy to learn that publisher SEGA and developer Relic Entertainment announced a free Pre-Alpha test due to begin tomorrow through Steam starting at 9 AM PT / 5 PM GMT. Pre-download is already available, though.

The Multiplayer Pre-Alpha will allow players to jump online and get a first glimpse at some exciting new multiplayer combat. They can experience four Italian maps in a variety of game modes, including co-op vs AI opponents, competitive PvP and Skirmish vs AI, while trying out familiar and brand-new features like Full Tactical Pause in skirmish mode, vehicle side armour, Verticality, Battlegroups, and Veterancy. Two classic factions return, the US forces and The Wehrmacht, each bringing their unique and game-changing abilities to the battlefield. More factions will be revealed in the run up to launch, with Company of Heroes 3 promising more content than ever before.

How to get access to CoH3

The Company of Heroes 3 Multiplayer Pre-Alpha is available for pre-load on Steam right now, and playable from Tuesday, 30th November 5:00PM GMT until Tuesday, 7th December 04:00AM GMT. Anyone that already has a COH-Development account, and has played the first Pre-Alpha, can simply head over to their Steam library, pre-load the Multiplayer Pre-Alpha and play the slice from its launch. New players can sign up to COH-Development for free here and link their Steam account to get access to the game tomorrow.