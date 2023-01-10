AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Purchases Come Bundled with Company of Heroes 3

Another day, another cool bundle that will be available for PC gamers looking to make an upgrade. If you are going to purchase a Ryzen 5000 series processor, you are in luck, as each purchase will come bundled with Company of Heroes 3. This bundle will let you experience WWII combat with the performance of the 5000 processors.

So, what processors qualify for a copy of Company of Heroes 3? Here are the AMD Ryzen processors that qualify for the bundle.

Ryzen 9 5950X

Ryzen 9 5900X

Ryzen 7 5800X3D

Ryzen 7 5800X

Ryzen 7 5700X

Ryzen 5 5600X

Ryzen 5 5600

Ryzen 5 5500

All of these purchases will come bundled with Company of Heroes 3. The promotion only applies to participating retailers. After the purchase, the game must be installed on the system where the coupon code will be redeemed. The campaign will run from January 10 to April 1. The coupon code that you receive must be redeemed before May 6, 2023.

There's a few additional terms that future players must take into account. For example, once you enter the coupon code, you may be asked by AMD to use a product verification tool that confirms the presence of the hardware you purchased through the participating retailer. Once that's verified, a key for the SEGA game will be generated.

Company of Heroes 3 is the third entry in the strategy series developed by Relic Entertainment. This strategy game allows players to take charge in the heat of real-time battle, taking command as a General guiding a campaign where every decision matters. The game will allow players to discover the new Dynamic Campaign Map, which allows players to command the overall war effort and experience an unprecedented level of strategic choice. ​

Company of Heroes 3 will be available on PC on February 23. Console versions will be available at some point during 2023. The console versions of the game include an Xbox Series X|S version and a PlayStation 5 version.