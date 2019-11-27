Massive Free Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 1 Update Arrives on December 3 for All Platforms

The massive Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 1 update packing free content for all platforms is arriving on December 3, Activision has announced.

Following numerous updates the last month to fix numerous issues, improve stability and prevent crashes, the game’s Season 1 update packing new modes, maps, weapons, special ops experiences has been dated.

In a new blog post, Infinity Ward detailed the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 1 Update, which Activision and Infinity Ward describe as the “biggest free content drop in franchise history”.

Releasing on December 3rd for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One simultaneously, the free Season 1 update will include the new Crash, Vacant and Shipment maps in multiplayer. Ground War Mode will receive the new Port map and 2vs2 Gunfight will feature the new Cargo, Atrium maps in addition to other unspecified ones.

We’ve included the free content that Season 1 will include below. Please note that some of the content mentioned below might release later than the start of Season 1 on December 3. Additional content might be added to the season as well.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 1 update details Free Content Available To All Here’s a look at the free Modern Warfare content all players will have access to that starts next week and will continue throughout the duration of Season One:

Crash (Multiplayer Map): The iconic Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare map has returned with all the flanking routes and action-packed rooftop encounters you remember.

Vacant (Multiplayer Map): An abandoned office, previously visited in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, leads to intense interior combat across the complex.

Shipment (Multiplayer and Gunfight Map): The classic Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare map where fast and frenetic action reigns supreme.

Port (Ground War Map): Battle across massive shipping crates, cranes, buildings and streets in this unique Ground War map experience.

Cargo (Gunfight Map): An open-roof storage vessel for shipping containers, on docks of London.

Atrium (Gunfight Map): The centerpiece of a Verdansk palace, still intact despite the conflict raging nearby.

Additional Maps: Look for additional multiplayer maps as Season 1 progresses.

Reinforce (Multiplayer Mode): A hybrid of Dom and S&D, a single-life mode with both teams competing for control of three flags.

On Site Procurement (O.S.P.) (Gunfight Mode): A tactically rich 2v2 mode with a twist: Begin with just your fists, and gather equipment as the match progresses.

Infected (Multiplayer Mode): It’s hunt or be hunted in this survival party game mode!

Additional Modes: Look for more modes as Season 1 continues.

Bomb Squad (Special Ops Experience): Forces still loyal to Barkov have planted explosives around the city of Al-Raab. You’re here to defuse the situation.

Grounded (Special Ops Experience): Enemies have seized Barkov’s former airbase. Engage and eliminate them.

Pitch Black (Special Ops Experience): Infiltrate Barkov’s former estate and recover all required intel before an exfill in a Tactical Rover.

Just Reward (Special Ops Experience): Your squad targets the head of an enemy financial operation, hacking his data centers, and gaining intel.

Additional Content: Look for more Special Ops content as Season 1 continues. Free Content Accessed through the Battle Pass System Every single member of the Modern Warfare community can earn some of the tiers within the forthcoming battle pass system, including cosmetic items and two new base weapons. Look for more information about this on December 3.

Ram-7 New Weapon: Introducing a new fully automatic bullpup Assault Rifle with integrated picatinny rails at 3, 6, and 9 o’clock.

Holger-26 New Weapon: LMG spec of the Holger model rifle, with integrated sight rail and drum magazine for additional ammunition-carrying capacity.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available globally now for PC and consoles.