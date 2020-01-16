Infinity Ward is Extending Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 1 and You’ll Be Rewarded With a Crossbow

Developer Infinity Ward has announced that it will be extending Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 1.

Infinity Ward announced the news through its official website and Twitter. The season will now end on February 11 to get players ready for “an exciting” Season Two. To soothe the wait for the next season, players are granted the opportunity to earn a crossbow.

“Over the next few weeks, a host of new items and challenges will arrive, including an in-game Challenge to earn the new Crossbow weapon, more remixed game modes, new playlists, and more in the Store to discover”, the developer writes. “To make room for all that activity, we are making a one-time extension of Season One – it’s now ending on February 11. During that time, there will be 2XP, 2X Weapon XP, and 2X Tier Progression to help you finish up your Officer Ranks and Tiers.”

The extension of season 1 implies that Modern Warfare Season 2 has been slightly delayed as well, although Infinity Ward hasn’t confirmed that the game’s 2nd season will kick off right after the end of season 1. While this is purely speculation, we can't help to believe that Season 2 just wasn't ready to be released yet.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare is available globally now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.