CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Artwork Found in MW 2019 Files, Game Likely Dropping Soon

Yet more evidence has emerged that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is likely coming our way soon. The game has been rated by both PEGI and the Korean Gaming Rating board in recent weeks, and now dataminers digging around in the latest update for 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare have discovered the following promotional art.

As the art indicates, it seems we’re specifically getting Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered (both PEGI and Korean ratings say it’s campaign-only as well). According to a recent video from proven CoD insider TheGamingRevolution, MW2 multiplayer has also been remastered, but Activision may be planning to release it as its own thing. Take that little rumor with a grain of salt – for now it seems like we’re only getting the MW2 campaign.

In addition to the new artwork, some information about the bonuses you can get with MW2 Campaign Remastered:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered Purchase Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered and receive the Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle

OR Purchase the Ghost Pack: Oil Rig Bundle to receive Call of Duty: MW2 Campaign Remastered

Ghost Pack: Oil Rig Wreak havoc on your environment with the Oil Rig Pack. Includes: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered

UDT Ghost (Legendary Ghost Operator Skin)

Task Force (Legendary M4A1)

One For One (Legendary 1911)

Free Dive (Rare Charm)

Belly Flop (Epic Ghost Finishing Move)

Stay Frosty (Epic Ghost Operator Quip)

No Easy Days (Epic Animated Calling Card)

Ghost (Rare Emblem)

Battle Pass Tier Skips

Here’s hoping Activision finally announces Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered soon. Are you excited to play the game again, or is MW2 without multiplayer not worth it to you?