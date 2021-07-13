The Coalition’s UE5 Xbox Series X|S Tech Demo “Alpha Point” Receives First Screenshot; Public Debut at GDC 2021

The Coalition’s Unreal Engine 5 Xbox Series X|S tech demo “Alpha Point” has received its first screenshot.

Microsoft’s Gears of War developer is organizing a visual arts session during this year’s GDC event, during which presentation the studio’s Studio Technical Art Director, Colin Penty, and Technical Director Kate Rayner will be showing off a technical demo of Alpha Point running on Xbox Series X.

The Coalition to Showcase UE5 Xbox Series X Tech Demo at GDC 2021

According to The Coalition, attendees of the visual arts session will more about the working of Unreal Engine 5’s new visual systems, including Nanite, Lumen, Megascans, and MetaHumans.

The Coalition will debut a UE5 Technical Demo “Alpha Point” on Xbox Series X, created to internally evaluate UE5. The talk will cover the learnings the team had while creating Nanite-resolution assets and incorporating them into a fully real-time lighting scenario with Lumen and Virtual Shadow Maps. Performance and memory observations will be covered for Xbox Series X and S, as well as VFX, Blueprint, material setup, Temporal Super Resolution, and Virtual Texture findings. The Coalition will also cover some preliminary findings on next-gen character creation and MetaHumans integration, demoing a next-generation character test running on Xbox Series X.

Ahead of this presentation later this month, Epic Games has now shared the first screenshot for this internal tech demo, which can be seen at the top of this post.

“Catch the public debut of Alpha Point, a UE5 technical demo created by The Coalition to evaluate UE5 on the Xbox Series X/S”, Epic Games writes on its Unreal Engine blog. “Hear what the team learned as they tested internal Nanite assets in Lumen-driven lighting scenarios, as well as their thoughts on how UE5’s performance and memory stacks up in Xbox Series X and S-style production environments.”

The 1-hour long presentation takes place at GDC 2021 on Tuesday, July 20 at 1:20 pm.