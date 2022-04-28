Gears 5 Map Builder Functionality Removed as the Studio Focuses on New Projects

Earlier this week, The Coalition revealed that the Gears 5 Map Builder functionality would be removed from the game as the team is now focusing exclusively on new projects. Sadly, this means none of the custom maps made so far for the cooperative mode Escape will be available going forward.

At least The Coalition is unlocking all related Gears 5 achievements for all players. Additionally, if you've completed “I Made it All By Myself” you'll receive an exclusive banner, and if you've completed “Homegrown Hive” you'll receive 10k Coins in-game.

The Coalition Shows Stunning UE5 Demo Running on Xbox Series X; ‘Nanite Allows 100x Detail, Lumen Is a Total Game-Changer’

Gears 5 launched in September 2019 to commercial and critical acclaim. Wccftech's review rated it 8.6 out of 10.

Gears 5 is excellent, albeit with a major narrative downfall. While the finale of the campaign definitely left a sour taste in my mouth, the game was so good that I want to keep playing the Horde and multiplayer modes just to get more Gears 5. The atmosphere and gameplay in the campaign were different to what I expected, in a good way, and I'm looking forward to where the series goes next and how this narrative finally finishes up in the sequel. Until then, this is the best Gears game in years, with an excellent multiplayer suite to back it up. Practically essential on Xbox One, and a great option for PC owners too.

Gears 5 developer The Coalition was among the first studios to switch from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5. During the recent State of Unreal presentation, the developers showcased a brand new Unreal Engine 5 tech demo running on Xbox Series X. According to The Coalition, the virtualized geometry system Nanite allows for a massive (100x) increase in detail, while the lighting system Lumen was described as a game-changer.

The studio hasn't announced its next project yet, but it may do so relatively soon.