Unreal Engine 5.1 Stunning Nanite Redwood Forest Demo Is Now Available For Download

Unreal Engine 5 promises to make games look better than ever, and if the recent Fortnite update is an indication, we are indeed in for something great. Unfortunately, it will be a while until we will see more games use the new version of the engine by Epic Games, so it is up to demos for now to showcase the power of the engine.

MAWI United, who developed the impressive Conifer Forest Biome demo, recently launched a new demo built in Unreal Engine 5.1, the Nanite Redwood Forest demo, which features a square kilometer of an entirely procedurally generated forest made up of billions of Nanite triangles for trees, plants, rocks, debris, and more.

The Nanite Redwood Forest demo can be downloaded by going here and here. As the demo uses experimental tech, a powerful system is required to run the demo properly, requiring an RTX 2080 GPU minimum for 1080p resolution and an RTX 3080 GPU for 4K resolution.

Nanite is only one of the many advancements featured in Unreal Engine 5, which also includes the new dynamic global illumination solution Lumen, which promises to make lighting in games look spectacular. More information on the engine's features can be found on its official website.

Unreal Engine enables game developers and creators across industries to realize next-generation real-time 3D content and experiences with greater freedom, fidelity, and flexibility than ever before.

Build bigger worlds

Think big, really big. Unreal Engine 5 provides the tools and assets you need to create truly expansive worlds for your players, participants, and stakeholders to explore, using content that scales.

Leverage game-changing fidelity

Bring incredibly immersive and realistic interactive experiences to life with groundbreaking features like Nanite and Lumen that provide a generational leap in visual fidelity, and enable worlds to be fully dynamic.

Animate and model in context

Artist-friendly animation authoring, rigging, retargeting, and runtime tools—together with a continually expanding modeling toolset—reduce iteration and eliminate round-tripping, speeding up the creative process.