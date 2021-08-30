Serious Sam: The First Encounter Ray Traced Looks Amazing in New Launch Trailer
Serious Sam: The First Encounter is back and looking better than ever thanks to a new unofficial port that fully supports ray tracing features.
This port, developed by sultim_t, features a reworked graphics engine that enables ray tracing support. With compatible hardware, it is possible to calculate global illumination, reflections, and more in real-time, making the game look amazing. Check out the launch trailer below.
Serious Sam TFE: Ray Traced is a port of the classic Serious Sam: The First Encounter (2001), that includes a reworked graphics engine to enable ray tracing support. With the hardware accelerated ray tracing, it is possible to calculate global illumination, reflections, refractions, soft shadows and other visual effects completely in real-time.
Serious Sam: The First Encounter Ray Traced can be downloaded from GitHub.
Serious Sam: The First Encounter Ray Traced was released back in 2001, with an HD remake getting released in 2009. Both the original and the HD remake are now available on Steam.
Serious Sam is a high-adrenaline arcade-action shooter heavily focused on frantic arcade-style single player action. In a world where cyberpunk meets fantasy-fiction and advanced technology is mixed with black magic and psycho-powers, Sam travels through the beautiful world of ancient Egypt and several diverse planets, confronting countless Mental's minions on his way to the Mental's base.
Key Features
- Frantic Arcade-Style Action - Fight your way through 15+ nightmarish warriors in Mental's army, including the charging Sirian Werebull, screaming Headless Kamikaze and other crazy monsters, and finally challenge the multi-story Ugh-Zan boss!
- Various Environments and Secrets - Unleash mayhem in ancient Egypt. Discover over 80 secrets hidden in the fray!
- Special Weapons and Power-Ups - Wreak havoc with a huge arsenal of weapons including Double Shotgun, Rocket Launcher, Minigun and Cannon!
- Co-Op Multiplayer - Embrace the mayhem with up to 16 players!
- Versus Multiplayer – Drop the gauntlet and let the heavy ordinance fly in incredible Deathmatch and Scorematch!
- Split Screen – Huddle up with up to 4-player local split screen co-op and versus modes!
- Level Editor – Create your own levels, MODs, textures and other content with the inclusion of the fully featured Serious Editor and Serious Modeller!
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter