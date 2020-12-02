Cirrus7, the creators of several small form factor mini PCs, has announced that their Incus NUC is getting support for Intel's Comet Lake CPUs in addition to the AMD Ryzen 'Renoir' CPUs that were already supported. FanlessTech reports that the new design update should allow for up to 8 core and 16 thread CPUs to be incorporated by the SFF PC.

Cirrus7's Incus NUC Mini-PC Gets Support For 10 Core Intel Comet Lake CPUs In Addition To 8 Core AMD Ryzen Renoir APUs

The Incus NUC from Cirrus7 is based on ASRock's DeskMini X300 and DeskMini H470 platform. It makes use of the same motherboards to support Intel's Comet Lake and AMD's Renoir CPUs. The Incus NUC measures at 202x179x148mm and weighs up to 4.5 KG. This is due to the fact that the whole system is passively cooled and features a large aluminum fin array that acts as its primary heatsink.

The NUC comes with two options, the standard 35W design, and a more powerful 65W design. The main difference aside from the CPU support is that the 35W variant packs a total of 6 heatsink fins over the chassis while the 65W variant packs 10 fins. Users are given the option to include cooling for the entire system (including CPU, memory, and motherboard) or just the case itself. Since we're looking at 35W and 65W designs, the CPU support is also vastly different.





For the 35W configuration, you get up to an 8 core AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G support which is configured at 35W (cTDP), or an Intel Core i9-10900T which is a 10 core chip and has a TDP of 35Watts. The 65W design allows for the faster Core i9-10900 which clocks up to 5.2 GHz or the Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G unlocked to its full potential. The system can support up to 64 GB of DDR4-3000 MHz memory in the SO-DIMM form factor.

There are two M.2 and two 2.5" slots which means that storage won't be an issue on this Mini PC. Other features include a separately sold VESA wall and screen mount, WiFi/Bluetooth capabilities that come in either DualBand Wireless AC9260 or Intel WiFi 6 AX200 options. The I/O you get also depends on the platform you're going after.















An AMD based Incus NUC will get you two USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Type-A + Type-C) and audio/mic jacks on the front while the rear would feature 1 VGA, 1 HDMI 2.0, 1 DisplayPort 1.4, 1 USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1 USB 2.0 and a single Gigabit LAN port. An Intel-based system will get you two USB 3.1 Gen 2 (Type-A + Type-C) and audio/mic jacks on the front while the rear would feature 1 VGA, 1 HDMI, 1 DP 1.4, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and a single Gigabit LAN connector.

The system comes with a 120W external power supply and the full system power consumption with the top configuration is rated at around 90W. Cirrus7 also ships the platform with the latest BIOS to ensure full compatibility and system stability.

The base 35W and 65W Incus NUC Mini PC configuration cost 449.10 Euros in both AMD and Intel flavors. Moving up to 8 cores, the AMD Ryzen 7 4750G and Intel Core i7-10700 configuration costs 1002.60 Euros which is configured with 16 GB DDR4 memory, 250 GB M.2 SSD, 1 TB HDD, and Intel WiFi 6