AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G Renoir 8 Core CPU Benchmarks Leak Out, On Par With Ryzen 7 3800X & Core i7-10700K

The latest benchmarks of AMD's Renoir Desktop CPU lineup have leaked out and we get to see how well the flagship Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G performs against AMD's own Ryzen 7 3800X and Intel's Core i7 10700K CPU.

AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G Renoir 8 Core CPU Benchmarks Show That It's An Impressive Chip When Compared To The Ryzen 7 3800X & Core i7-10700K

The AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G is the flagship part of the Renoir Pro family which is expected to be announced next week on the 21st of July as we had stated in our exclusive. The Renoir family will be brought to the desktop platform after nearly 3 months since the launch of the mobility family. The two key technologies on the Renoir Desktop CPUs would be the updated Zen 2 cores and the Vega graphics architecture, all on a single monolithic die.

AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G Flagship Renoir APU Specs

The AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4700G is based on the 7nm Zen 2 core architecture. It features 8 cores, 16 threads, 4 MB of L2 and 8 MB of L3 cache for a total of 12 MB cache. This is definitely lower than the 32 MB of L3 cache which the 8 core Ryzen 7 3800X features but this is due to the monolithic nature of the chip which relies on a single package rather than the chiplet based design on the Ryzen 3000 'Matisse' series desktop processors.

The CPU features a base clock of 3.60 GHz and a boost clock of 4.45 GHz which matches the earlier specifications leak. The CPU operates with a 65W TDP and is compatible with the AM4 socket. The graphics side features the enhanced 7nm Vega GPU which comes with 8 CUs to form 512 cores. Its clocked at 2100 MHz on the GPU side which makes it one of the fastest clocked integrated graphics chip.

AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' Desktop APU Lineup

APU Name Core Technology Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Memory Graphics Chip Graphics Clock TDP Price AMD Ryzen 7 4700G 7nm Zen 2 8/16 3.6 GHz 4.45 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 8 / 512 SPs 2100 MHz 65W ~$289 US AMD Ryzen 5 4400G 7nm Zen 2 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.30 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 7 / 448 SPs 1900 MHz 65W ~$219 US AMD Ryzen 3 4300G 7nm Zen 2 4/8 3.8 GHz 4.10 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 6 / 384 SPs 1700 MHz 65W ~$139 US AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G 7nm Zen 2 8/16 3.6 GHz 4.45 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 8 / 512 SPs 2100 MHz 65W ~$289 US AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G 7nm Zen 2 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.30 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 7 / 448 SPs 1900 MHz 65W ~$219 US AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 4350G 7nm Zen 2 4/8 3.8 GHz 4.10 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 6 / 384 SPs 1700 MHz 65W ~$139 US AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750GE 7nm Zen 2 8/16 3.1 GHz 4.35 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 8 / 512 SPs 2000 MHz 35W TBA AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650GE 7nm Zen 2 6/12 3.3 GHz 4.25 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 7 / 448 SPs 1900 MHz 35W TBA AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 4350GE 7nm Zen 2 4/8 3.5 GHz 4.1 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 6 / 384 SPs 1700 MHz 35W TBA

There are two entries of the chip spotted by TUM_APISAK and both of them were tested on the ASUS PRIME B550M-A motherboard along with 16 GB of DDR4-3200 memory. In terms of single-core performance, the processors scored around 1250 points and in multi-core tests, both chips averaged around 8210 points.

AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G with Radeon Graphics

1 Processor, 8 Cores, 16 Threads

AMD Family 23 Model 96 Stepping 1https://t.co/VPFR2VAsl2https://t.co/CXTaefNfdx — APISAK (@TUM_APISAK) July 16, 2020

AMD Ryzen 7 4750G Renoir 8 Core CPU Geekbench 5 Benchmarks:

When compared to the AMD Ryzen 7 3800X and the Intel Core i7-10700K which are the fastest 8 core offerings for the consumer desktop platform, the AMD Ryzen 7 4750G performs just as well. This is particularly impressive when we consider that the Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G is going to cost just around $300 US whereas the Ryzen 7 3800X and Intel Core i7-10700K cost more than $300 US & the former even lacks a capable graphics solution which is much faster than the Gen 9.5 chip that comes along with the Intel CPU.

You can find various entries of the Ryzen 7 3800X and the Core i7-10700K below:





With that said, we've already seen some great overclocking potential on the AMD Renoir desktop CPUs as demonstrated in earlier leaks with chips hitting up to 4.65 GHz. When overclocked, AMD's Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G will easily be able to outperform the Ryzen 7 3800X and Core i7-10700K with ease.

We've already talked about the AMD Ryzen 4000 PRO APU lineup in our previous post and while our sources mention that the lineup would be kept exclusive to the OEM and system integrator market, I personally believe that AMD will open up sales of standard Renoir parts in the retail channel soon after the PRO launch. Expect more details in the coming week.