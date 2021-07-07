Intel Retires Low-Power Lakefield, Comet Lake-U, and Ice Lake-U Series CPUs

Intel has announced that, starting today, three of their tenth generation core lines are to be retired -- Comet Lake-U, Ice Lake-U and Lakefield.

Volker Risska of ComputerBase first reported that Intel would finish shipping the three product lines by April 2022. Intel's Lakefield series was their first line to utilize Hybrid Technology. Once the Lakefield series is discontinued, consumers will have to wait until Alder Lake for hybrid supporting technology.

Intel 20 Core & 40 Thread Sapphire Rapids Xeon CPU Spotted & Tested, Dual Socket Config With Up To 75 MB Cache & Up To 4.7 GHz Clocks







The reason for Comet Lake-U, Ice Lake-U and Lakefield lines being discontinued is due to technological advances in computing, making way for faster and more efficient CPUs to be readily available for consumers.

Volker Risska explains Intel's Ice Lake-U beginnings.

The first 10 nm excursion by Intel, which made it into the mass market, suffered mainly from comparatively low clock rates, while the Ice Lake architecture itself marked a step forward and has only been used in the server environment for a few weeks comes. The notebook flagship Core i7-1065G7 presented at the time, which is now also being discontinued, only managed 3.9 GHz even in single-core turbo, months later Intel added a 28-watt version with a maximum clock rate of 4.1 GHz . Tiger Lake started right there and raised the maximum clock rates up to 5 GHz again.

Risska follows up by painting a picture of Lakefield as a failure to Intel's product lines.

To discontinue Lakefield after around a year is surprising at first sight, but in the end, given the signs of the future, it is not surprising either. Because the hybrid design with large and small cores will expand in size in Alder Lake. The first solution in the form of the two models Core i5-L16G7 and Core i3-L13G4 was not a good star from the start, and certain internal insights have probably been gained. From a purely commercial point of view, the product was a total failure with not even two devices on the market .

Intel launched Tiger Lake-U, their eleventh generation core CPU and the current top tier for Intel's CPU lines. We recently reported about Intel unveiling Tiger Lake-U 10nm Refresh CPUs that included the Core i7-1195G7 and the Core i5-1155G7 and how Tiger Lake performs faster than AMD's Ryzen 7 5800U APU.

Below are the current Tiger Lake-U products available:

Intel 11th Generation Tiger Lake-U CPU Specs:

CPU Name CPU Architecture Platform Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (Max on 1-Core) Cache GPU (Xe) Cores GPU (Xe) Clock TDP Core i7-1195G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 2.9 GHz 5.0 GHz 12 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1400 MHz 12W (cTDP 28W) Core i7-1185G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 3.0 GHz 4.8 GHz 12 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1350 MHz 12W (cTDP 28W) Core i7-1165G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 2.8 GHz 4.7 GHz 12 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1300 MHz 12W (cTDP 28W) Core i5-1155G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 2.5 GHz 4.5 GHz 12 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1350 MHz 12W (cTDP 28W) Core i5-1145G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 2.5 GHz 4.4 GHz 8 MB 80 EUs (640 Cores) 1300 MHz 12W (cTDP 28W) Core i5-1135G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 2.4 GHz 4.2 GHz 8 MB 80 EUs (640 Cores) 1300 MHz 12W (cTDP 28W) Core i3-1125G4 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 2.0 GHz 3.7 GHz 8 MB 48 EUs (384 Cores) 1250 MHz 12W (cTDP 28W) Core i3-1115G4 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 2/4 3.0 GHz 4.1 GHz 6 MB 48 EUs (384 Cores) 1250 MHz 12W (cTDP 28W) Core i7-1180G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 2.2 GHz 4.6 GHz 12 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1100 MHz 7W (cTDP 15W) Core i7-1160G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 1.2 GHz 4.4 GHz 12 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1100 MHz 7W (cTDP 15W) Core i5-1140G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 1.8 GHz 4.2 GHz 8 MB 80 EUs (640 Cores) 1100 MHz 7W (cTDP 15W) Core i5-1130G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 1.1 GHz 4.0 GHz 8 MB 80 EUs (640 Cores) 1100 MHz 7W (cTDP 15W) Core i3-1120G4 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 1.1 GHz 3.5 GHz 8 MB 48 EUs (384 Cores) 1100 MHz 7W (cTDP 15W) Core i3-1110G4 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 2/4 1.8 GHz 3.9 GHz 6 MB 48 EUs (384 Cores) 1100 MHz 7W (cTDP 15W)

Source: Intel, ComputerBase