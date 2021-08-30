Chrome for Android is Testing New UI for Downloads Panel and Bookmarks

Ever since the announcement of Android 12, Google has been hard at work when it comes to updating the stock apps to the latest Material You design, and the latest change that has taken place is in Google Chrome for Android. The app first received dynamic theming support earlier this month, and Google is currently testing the design changes in the browser that will make the downloads panel and bookmarks a modern look.

Chrome for Android Starts Looking More Modern with Material You Design

Google Chrome for Android's latest design refresh gives a completely new look to the downloads panel. Instead of the grey pop-up at the bottom, current downloads are displays as a toast at the top of the screen in the new design. In addition to that, complete downloads also appear in the same location in a rounded card with the "Open" button.

Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Launch May Happen Before iPhone 13 Unveiling, Claims Tipster

The bookmarks pages have also received a design change and now features larger squircle icons with more spacing between the items. You can look at changes below.

Although the new design changes look good, it is important to know that the design changes are currently only limited to Chrome Canary releases at the moment. This means that we are not sure if Google is planning on bringing these to the stable release or not. At this point, we can only wait and see if Google finally decides to bring these changes to the final version.

Whatever the case might be, I like the changes reflected in Google Chrome for Android; these look much more modern and cleaner, and considering the DNA of the Material You design, these changes fit in without any issues.

Source: XDA Developers