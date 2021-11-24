Chorus’ Silky-Smooth Space Combat Showcased in 8 Minutes of New 4K Gameplay

Deep Silver’s Chorus has been flying somewhat under the radar, possibly because we haven’t really seen all that much of the space shooter in action. Well, thanks to the folks at IGN, we now have 8 minutes of mostly-uncut gameplay footage to check out and the game is looking impressively fluid and polished. We see main character Nara free a space station beset with parasitic “totems,” before taking on a squad of enemy ships. We also get a brief peek at the upgrade screen for your ship. You can check out the footage for yourself, below.

Chorus Delivers Stylish, Explosive Space Battles in December

Looking pretty slick! And Chorus isn’t just a straightforward space shooter – it also offers a large, interconnected world, dungeon-like temples to explore, and extensive customization options. Here’s the game’s official description:

Take control of Nara, once the Circle’s deadliest warrior, now their most wanted fugitive, on a quest to destroy the dark cult that created her. Unlock devastating weapons and mind-bending abilities in a true evolution of the space-combat shooter. Along with Forsaken, her sentient starfighter, explore ancient temples, engage in exhilarating zero-g combat, and venture beyond our waking reality. Key features: A compelling single-player experience

Play as dual protagonists Nara and her sentient AI companion and starfighter, Forsaken, on a personal journey of redemption

Experience fast-paced, frenetic action that evolves the spirit of classic space shooters

Fight to unite resistance forces against the Circle and their ominous leader, the Great Prophet

Face down hordes of enemy starfighters, titanic battleships and unknown Void entities

Reclaim, upgrade and wield devastating weapons and abilities in zero-g dogfights

Explore a dark new sci-fi universe, teeming with mystery and conflict

Enjoy gorgeous next gen sci-fi visuals in 4K, from cosmic vistas to sprawling space stations

Chorus launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Stadia, and Luna on December 3.