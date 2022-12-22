Chocobo GP to Cease Content Updates After Season 5; Store Purchases to Stop by January 6th

Oh, look, another Square Enix live service project that’s gonna bite the dust. Live service titles meeting their demise are something that tends to happen. But today, we have to look at another game Square Enix tried to push but ultimately crashed headfirst into a wall: Chocobo GP.

Meant as a continuation of the mini-series on the original PlayStation, Chocobo GP was supposed to be a racer akin to games like Mario Kart, except your roster was filled with Black Mage, Cloud Strife, and Squall Leonhart, just to name a few. It launched on January 12th as a Nintendo Switch and mobile title.

This game’s demise comes not even a year after release. In a post to Square Enix’s European support channels yesterday, the development team noted that the game will cease content updates after Season 5 finishes (Yesterday’s update would be the final patch). Players can’t buy in-game currency anymore as of this patch, but their currently-owned Mythril won’t be removed from accounts… yet.

No, that will come when the Store for the game is completely axed on January 6th, 2023. In addition, refunds cannot be processed for the game, so whatever money you spent on this game, unfortunately, will be final. It’s quite baffling how Square Enix tried earlier this year to start up a new live service project (The First Soldier), only to have four live services cease functionality (Chocobo GP, The First Soldier, Babylon’s Fall, and the GL server of Final Fantasy Record Keeper).

Although, on a bit of a humorous note, Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia alongside Square's flagship live service titles like Brave Exvius stand completely unscathed throughout Square’s shutdowns this year. We’ll continue to update as more information on Chocobo GP is released. Chocobo GP is available to play on Nintendo Switch and mobile phones.