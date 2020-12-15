CDPR: We Underestimated the Scale & Complexity of Old-Gen Cyberpunk 2077 Issues, It Was the Wrong Approach

Following yesterday's public apology letter posted by CD PROJEKT RED for the old-gen console Cyberpunk 2077 issues, key members of the Polish company's management board participated in a conference call with investors.

The call, which anyone can listen to by going to this URL, opened with President and Joint CEO Adam Kiciński explaining why the highly anticipated game released in that state for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

After three delays, we as the management board were too focused on releasing the game. We underestimated the scale and complexity of the issues. We ignored the signals about the need for additional time to refine the game on the base last gen consoles. It was the wrong approach and against our business philosophy. On top of that, during the campaign, we showed the game on PC, which caused loss of gamers trust and the reputation that we have been building to a big part of our lives. And that's why our first steps are solely focused on regaining those two things. We are concentrated on fixing Cyberpunk 2077 on last gen consoles. The first substantial set of fixes was released over the weekend. The next set of fixes will be released within the next seven days. Big updates are planned for January and February together with smaller fixes. Of course, PC gamers will also be getting regular updates and fixes to improve the game. We'll do everything possible to prove that we stick to our values. We truly hope that our efforts will let us rebuild the trust we have lost.

Following this opening statement, investors were able to present their questions to CDPR executives. This allowed us to glean even more tidbits on the situation. For example, Kiciński did state that COVID-related issues meant there was a decrease in the number of Cyberpunk 2077 testers from outside CDPR, though he also added this probably wasn't a major source of problems.

Maybe one thing which didn't help us is COVID as internal testers are able to test Cyberpunk 2077 working at homes because we provide them with all connection machines and so on. But external testers, working for external companies, were not able to test game from homes because they have test centers and they are not there, they're not able to work. So we had some decrease in the number of testers, but I wouldn't point at it as a major source of problems.

Other noteworthy statements include the execs' hope that console gamers will wait until the game is fixed before refunding. They also hope the free upgrade to next-gen versions will prove to be a deterrent to refunds. Investors asked whether this situation would affect Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer with a delay or anything of the sort, but CDPR execs didn't comment on that, only adding that there is no date yet for the multiplayer mode (though we already knew it will not be released before 2022).

