Cyberpunk 2077 Multiplayer Confirmed as CDPR’s 2nd AAA Title, Not Coming Until After 2021

For some time now, CD Projekt Red has maintained that they’re working on a second AAA title on top of Cyberpunk 2077, but have never clarified what exactly that game is. Of course, many hoped it was a new entry in the Witcher franchise, but unfortunately, it seems the reality isn’t quite so exciting. Today CDPR confirmed to IGN that their second project is, in fact, Cyberpunk multiplayer. The studio first confirmed Cyberpunk 2077 would be getting multiplayer back in September via the following message…

Until now, the only thing we said about multi was that it was in R&D. As we’re getting closer to launching ‘single player’ Cyberpunk 2077 in Apr. 2020, we’d like to confirm that multiplayer's in the works! The plan for now is to deliver Cyberpunk 2077 in April, then follow up with DLCs (free!) and single player content, and — once we’re done — invite you for some multiplayer action.

It was expected that multiplayer would launch sometime in 2021, but, of course, the core single-player Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed to September. Given that, CD Projekt is now saying a 2021 release for multiplayer is unlikely.

Given the expected release of Cyberpunk 2077 in September, and speaking of a series of events we expect to occur after that date, 2021 appears unlikely as a release date for the Cyberpunk multiplayer.

So yeah, probably no Cyberpunk multiplayer until at least 2022. And if you were hoping for a new Witcher game any time soon, well…sorry about that! If I had to make a semi-educated guess, I’d say we’re looking at 2025 for the return of Geralt. Maaaybe 2024, but that would probably be a stretch. Good games take time, but man, the wait is going to be tough.

Cyberpunk 2077 will (hopefully) arrive on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on September 17.