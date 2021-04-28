Cyberpunk 2077 Hotfix 1.22 Introduces Performance and Stability Improvements and More

A new Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix is now live on PC and consoles, introducing fixes for gameplay and visual issues, performance improvements, and more.

The 1.22 hotfix packs some quests, open world, and visual fixes for the most common issues that have been reported since the previous update.

Cyberpunk 2077 Hotfix 1.22 Quests & Open World The Metro: Memorial Park dataterm should now properly count towards the Frequent Flyer achievement.

Fixed glitches in Johnny's appearance occurring after buying the Nomad car from Lana.

Fixed an issue in Gig: Until Death Do Us Part where it was not possible to use the elevator.

Fixed an issue in Epistrophy where the player could get trapped in the garage if they didn't follow the drone and ran into the control room instead.

Added a retrofix for the issue we fixed in 1.21, where Takemura could get stuck in Japantown Docks in Down on the Street - for players who already experienced it before update 1.21 and continued playing until 1.22, Takemura will now teleport to Wakako's parlor.

Fixed an issue preventing the player from opening the phone in the apartment at the beginning of New Dawn Fades.

Fixed an issue where the player could become unable to use weapons and consumables after interacting with a maintenance panel in Riders on the Storm. Visual Fixed various issues related to clipping in NPCs' clothes. UI Fixed an issue where subtitles were not properly aligned in the Arabic language version.

The Cyberpunk 2077 1.22 hotfix also features memory management improvements that should reduce the number of crashes as well as other optimizations on consoles that should lead to improved performance.

Stability and performance Various memory management improvements (reducing the number of crashes), and other optimizations.

Improved GPU performance of skinning and cloth rendering. Console-specific GPU and ESRAM optimizations and improvements on Xbox One.

Memory management improvements on PlayStation 5. Stadia-specific It's no longer possible to get soft locked in the key bindings menu if a keyboard is not available

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide. The game willò launch on current-gen consoles later this year.