CD Projekt to Roll Spokko Into Core Teams After The Witcher: Monster Slayer Shuts Down, Though There Will Be Layoffs

We haven't talked about Spokko, CD Projekt RED's mobile company, in a while. This subsidiary was the company responsible for the Pokemon Go-like game The Witcher: Monster Slayer. The keyword is "was," as the company will be folded into CD Projekt RED.

Let's start with a short "Where is it now?" on The Witcher: Monster Slayer. It's dead. On January 31, 2023, the game will be taken off the Google Play and Apple App Stores, with a full shutdown to occur on June 2023. After the 31st of January 2023, there will be no new content added to the game. Meaning no new monsters, armor, quests, timed and daily tasks, or events.

What this means for Spokko (at least, from what's said in the FAQ regarding The Witcher: Monster Slayer's shutdown) is that there's going to be several structural changes.

Moving forward, we plan to roll Spokko into CD PROJEKT RED, with a part of its staff given the opportunity to join core CD PROJEKT development projects. During this transition, there will be some staff members who will, unfortunately, be let go — however, we will do our best to support all of our employees affected by this situation and ensure the transition to the next step in their careers is as easy and safe as possible.

Some employees will be laid off, unfortunately. Now, how big will that portion be? We'll have to wait and see to know that. On the other hand, the upside is that other Spokko employees will get to work on the many projects currently in the works at CD Projekt RED, such as the new The Witcher trilogy, the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, and a brand new owned IP. Some CDPR employees will also have to support projects like The Witcher spin-off from The Molasses Flood and The Witcher Remake from Fool's Theory.