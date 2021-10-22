CD Projekt Acquires Drake Hollow Developer The Molasses Flood

CD Projekt, the parent company of CD Projekt RED, has announced that they have acquired the developer of games like Flame in the Flood and Drake Hollow. The Molasses Flood will now work closely with CD Projekt RED. However, The Molasses Flood will retain its identity and will not be merged with existing teams.

The Molasses Flood was created in 2014 by veterans who worked on series such as Bioshock, Halo, Guitar Hero, and Rock Band. They are known for creating survival and base-building games. The studio will be working on its own ambitious project which is based on one of CD PROJEKT’s IPs. Details about the project will be announced in the future.

The Witcher 3 Grammar of the Path Mod Vastly Improves the Game’s Text

Adam Kiciński, President and Joint CEO of CD Projekt had the following to say about the acquisition:

We’re always on the lookout for teams who make games with heart. The Molasses Flood share our passion for video game development, they’re experienced, quality-oriented, and have great technological insight. I’m convinced they will bring a lot of talent and determination to the Group.

Meanwhile, Forrest Dowling, Studio Head at The Molasses Flood, had the following to say regarding the acquisition:

From the inception of The Molasses Flood, it was our goal to create games that touch and inspire people. When CD Projekt approached us about the possibility of working together, we saw an incredible opportunity to reach a much wider audience through a collaboration with a company we love, creating games in worlds we love. We could not be more excited to continue our mission with the support of CD Projekt and their incredibly talented team.

The Molasses Flood also took to Twitter to talk about the acquisition with a letter to its community. The letter talks about the game that, as said previously, will take place within one of CD Projekt's existing universes.

In other related news, the company recently showcased the Steam Deck version of The Witcher 3. Interestingly, CD Projekt RED explicitly mentioned that this is the current-gen version of The Witcher 3. That's because the game is getting a next-generation treatment with a release date still tentatively scheduled for later this year even though there's a chance it might slip into 2022.