Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel, 3 Separate Witcher Projects, and New IP in the Works at CD Projekt Red

Today The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red issued a new “strategy update,” and this was no small tweak to existing plans. No, CDPR is going big, as they’ve announced they plan to branch out by opening new internal studios and licensing their IP to outside developers.

As such, they now have three separate The Witcher projects in the works – the major “New Saga,” now codenamed Project Polaris, an “innovative take” on the series from The Molasses Flood codenamed Project Sirius, and an open-world RPG from “ex-Witcher veterans” codenamed Project Canis Majoris. There are a number of options for which studio might be developing the latter game, including Rebel Wolves, Strange New Things, Dark Passenger, or perhaps a group we've yet to hear about.

In addition to the big Witcher plans, CDPR is also planning a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel codenamed Project Orion, and an all-new IP, codenamed Project Hadar. CDPR is also promising to complete their "New Saga" Witcher trilogy over the span of six years after the first game is delivered and add multiplayer to all new games. So yeah, CDPR has quite a bit on their plates. Here are some additional details about all the new projects in the works at the company…

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

A major story-driven expansion to Cyberpunk 2077.

Current project stage: final production phase

Developed by CD PROJEKT RED team (350+ currently involved)

Project Sirius

An innovative take on The Witcher universe telling an unforgettable story for existing Witcher fans and new audiences.

Current project stage: pre-production

Developed by The Molasses Flood, supported by CD Projekt Red (currently 60+ involved)

Project Polaris

A story-driven open-world RPG built on the legacy of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Current project stage: pre-production

Developed by CD Projekt Red team (150+ currently involved)

Beginning of a new Witcher trilogy

All three games aimed to be delivered within a 6-year period following the Polaris release

Project Canis Majoris

Story-driven, single player open-world RPG set within The Witcher universe.

Contracted to be developed by a 3rd party studio led by ex-Witcher veterans

Project Orion

Cyberpunk 2077 sequel that will prove the full power and potential of the Cyberpunk universe.

To be developed by CD Projekt Red team

Expanding with a 3rd IP

Project Hadar

New standalone IP distinct from The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077.

Developed 100% internally (IP incubation since late 2021)

Currently in the conceptual phase (by a small strike team)

In addition to all the new announcements, CD Project Red co-founder Marcin Iwinski will be stepping down as CEO of the company, although he plans to stay on in a non-supervisory role. Clearly, CDRP is going through a pretty big transition right now – can they pull off their ambitious new plan? Can they do it without inflicting the kind of crunch the studio became infamous for in the past? We shall see.

What do you think? What future CD Projekt Red game are you most looking forward to?