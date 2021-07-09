Case Maker Shares Molds of All iPhone 13 Models, Show Larger Camera Module, More

While Apple will not announce the iPhone 13 for another three months or so, accessory makers have already begun producing cases of the device. Smartphone accessory makers have started making cases for the forthcoming iPhone 13 based on molds or chassis models which gives them the required dimensions and design of the device.

iPhone 13 Molds Show Larger Camera Module and Diagonal Camera Setup on Standard and Pro Models

As mentioned earlier, a smartphone accessory maker has seen fit to produce cases based on molds of the iPhone 13 series. These chassis models or molds provide them with adequate information and detail pertaining to the devices which allows them to manufacture cases ahead of time. Once such a brand decided named Benks to share the picture of the iPhone 13 molds that gives us a clear look at how big the iPhone 13 will be or how large the camera module will get.

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini Case Leak Shows Near-Identical Lens Cutouts as iPhone 12 Pro Max; Bigger Cameras Inbound

Ice Universe re-shared the images on Twitter which were originally posted on Weibo. The picture shows molds of all iPhone 13 models that we are expecting later this year. It can be seen that the size of all the iPhone 13 molds is pretty similar to that of the current iPhone 12 series. What this means is that there will be no change in the dimensions of the upcoming iPhone models.

The iPhone 13 series looks like this.

Source: Weibo @邦克仕Benks pic.twitter.com/FIAwJON6ie — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 9, 2021

The iPhone 13 molds also reveal that the standard iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini will feature diagonal camera sensors. In addition to this, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro will feature a larger camera module. The larger camera module is due to the addition of the sensor-shift stabilization on all models of the iPhone 13 models and Ultra-Wide capabilities on the Pro models.

This is not the first time that we are hearing details on the larger camera module. Other changes include a smaller notch on all four models and the devices will come in a thicker design package. We will share more details on the upcoming iPhone 13 models as soon as we have further information on the subject. Share your views with us in the comments.