Call of Duty WWII: Vanguard Reportedly Skipping E3, Will Get an Entirely New Warzone Map

E3 2021 is almost upon us, but don’t expect to learn anything new about this year’s Call of Duty during the biggest video game news week of the year. According to a new report from Video Games Chronicle, which has delivered the goods on CoD in the past, this year’s game, likely titled Call of Duty WWII: Vanguard or simply Call of Duty: Vanguard, will be revealed later this summer via an in-game event similar to last year’s CoD Black Ops: Cold War.

That may be disappointing for eager Call of Duty fans to hear, but VGC also brings us good news – according to them, Activision is going to have their Warzone situation much better sorted this year. Unlike Cold War, which only got a somewhat limited Verdansk refresh after a lengthy wait, it’s reported that Vanguard will get an entirely new island map inspired by World War II’s Pacific Theatre. Word is, this map will be significantly larger than Verdansk, with a number of vehicles being introduced to help players get around. Starting to sound a bit Battlefield-esque! As a final bit of positive news, the new Warzone map is apparently going to be ready to go at or around the launch of Vanguard.

Of course, take this with a grain of salt for now, but again, VGC’s CoD sources seem to be very solid. For those that haven’t been keeping up, Call of Duty WWII: Vanguard is being developed by Sledgehammer Games, which began work on the title around two years ago. As the name implies, the game will be WWII-themed, but there have been rumors the game may also take place slightly after the war during the 1950s, with an alternate-history timeline possibly in play. For their part, VGC says the game’s plot will focus on the founding of the modern US Special Forces, a process that largely began in the 50s, so the timeline makes sense.

Activision has confirmed a new premium Call of Duty from Sledgehammer launching this holiday season, but platforms and a precise release date have yet to be announced. What do you think about the latest rumors? Excited for Vanguard and the potential full WWII makeover of Warzone?