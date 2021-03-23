Call of Duty WWII: Vanguard Reportedly 2021 Game’s Working Title, May be Partly Set in 50s

If things play out anything like they did last year (and it’s rumored they will), Activision won’t be revealing the next Call of Duty for several months to come, but early details about the game may already be coming into focus. As we recently heard from a number of reliable sources, Call of Duty 2021 will be fully developed by Sledgehammer Games and at least partially set during World War II, and now a few more details might have emerged.

According to ModernWarzone, who were the first to report the Sledgehammer news, the working title for this year's game is Call of Duty WWII: Vanguard. ModernWarzone specifies that this is a tentative name that could well change in the future, but I wouldn’t be shocked if it stuck, as the title follows the same pattern as last year's Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War (CoD + the name of game’s sub-series + an additional subtitle).

Call of Duty Warzone Gets New High Resolution Texture Pack on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X

In other potential news, ModernWarzone have also reported at least part of the new game takes place in the 1950s. Of course, World War II ended in 1945, which has led to some speculation that this year’s CoD may expand its historical scope to also include the Korean War (which ran from 1950 to 1953). ModernWarzone speculates that Sledgehammer could also be pursuing an alternate history in which WWII continued after the point it ended in the real world, although that seems somewhat unlikely to me. As you’d expect, it’s also rumored Call of Duty WWII: Vanguard (or whatever it’s ultimately called) will fully integrate with Warzone. Of course, all these rumors should be taken with a grain of salt for now – only time will tell what is true.

Activision has confirmed a new premium Call of Duty is launching this holiday season, but platforms and a precise release date have yet to be announced. What do you think about this latest round of rumors? Interested in a CoD set partly in the 1950s?