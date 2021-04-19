Call of Duty WW2 Vanguard Being Badly Held Back by Last-Gen Consoles, Insider Says; Next CoD Planned for PS4/XO as Well

This year’s Call of Duty, rumored to be called Call of Duty WW2 Vanguard, is said to being badly hampered by last-gen consoles.

Activision has yet to officially confirm the title for its next Call of Duty installment, but like in previous years, the publisher did already confirm that it's planning to release a new installment by the end of this year. The title, which is said to be being helmed by Sledgehammer Games, is supposedly releasing for PC and the next-gen consoles as well as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Call of Duty WWII: Vanguard Dev Cycle Only 2 Years, Warzone Ties Up in the Air Per Insider

Well-known Call of Duty insider Tom Henderson has now taken to Twitter to say something about the Vanguard supposedly launching on both the next-gen and old-gen consoles. Interestingly, he also mentioned that next year’s Call of Duty, which is said to being developed by Infinity Ward, is also being planned for both PS5/XSX and PS4/XO.

“[Call of Duty] WW2 Vanguard is going to be held back so bad by previous generation consoles”, the insider tweeted. “And from my understanding they are planning previous gen for both Vanguard and IW's next title.”

In a follow-up tweet, Henderson said he believes that the new Call of Duty installment deserves to be exclusive to the next-gen consoles.

Yeah. I think it needs to be on current gen only tbh. I understand not everyone has them, but a Cyberpunk-type deal isn't what Battlefield needs after BF V. If everyone is happy with their current gen version, then it's a big W IMO — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) April 18, 2021

The most recent Call of Duty installment is last year’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The shooter has been selling extremely well ever since its release.

“Today’s launch starts the next great Black Ops experience across story, multiplayer, and zombies in a direct sequel to one of the most iconic titles in Call of Duty,” said Byron Beede, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Call of Duty, Activision. “This is just the beginning. Our players can look forward to the biggest series of post-launch free content, community events, and ongoing support ever in Black Ops plus tight integration across the ecosystem with Warzone. It’s a great time to play Call of Duty.”