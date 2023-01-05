CoD Warzone 2.0/Modern Warfare II May Get Resurgence, Plunder, Cranked Modes in Season 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II/Warzone 2.0 Season 2 is still a few weeks away at least, but leakers may have revealed some of the new modes coming in Infinity Ward’s next big update. These include the return of Resurgence for Warzone 2.0, with a new purpose-built smaller map, as well as possibly a couple of modes for CoD Modern Warfare II.

According to reliable Call of Duty leaker Tom Henderson, Resurgence mode and its accompanying map will be coming to Warzone 2.0 as part of the Season 2 update. Per a leaked piece of Season 2 promotional art, it seems like the classic Call of Duty: World at War Castle map will be part of this new Resurgence map (typically Warzone maps stitch together multiple CoD multiplayer maps). The promotional art also reveals that the operator Ronin from 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be returning.

Meanwhile, dataminer BKTOOR has found icons that seem to indicate Plunder and Cranked modes may also be on the way. Oddly, the Plunder icon seems to be in the style of Modern Warfare II, rather than Warzone 2.0 (Plunder has been a Warzone mode in the past). This has led to speculation that this Plunder may actually be a new mode (which will perhaps be renamed) for the traditional Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer experience. It isn’t entirely clear if these modes will appear in Season 2, but it seems likely given the timing of them showing up in the code.

Of course, as always, take all this with a grain of salt until Activision announces something officially. That said, Tom Henderson has had the goods on CoD multiple times in the past, and we have hard evidence of some of this with the leaked promotional art.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 can be played on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. Season 2 for both games is likely to kick off on or around February 1.