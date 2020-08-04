Call of Duty: Warzone Will Evolve and Be Tied to Future CoD Games Confirms Infinity Ward

Call of Duty: Warzone has been a major success, but there’s been some confusion about the game’s future. Activision has hinted the game will live on and eventually get content from other core Call of Duty games, but there have also been rumors future CoD titles may have completely different battle royale modes. Well, in a new interview with GamesRadar, Infinity Ward design director Geoff Smith made it about as clear as possible that Warzone will indeed end up being tied to different games as time goes on…

It’s extremely important to us that the game continues to evolve. From the beginning, we’ve strived to continuously bring new and different ways for fans to play and continue having fun in both Modern Warfare and Warzone. […] Although Warzone is very closely tied to Modern Warfare, it was designed from the beginning as its own game. As the game continues to be updated over time, it will evolve and become tied to other games in the Call of Duty universe.

Pretty obviously the right choice by Activision – while core CoD fans are accustomed to buying a new game each year, battle royale fans aren’t used to those kind of frequent updates. While it hasn’t been officially confirmed by Activision yet, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is pretty much a lock for 2020 – it will be interesting to see what new content that game brings to Warzone. Will we be seeing a whole new Black-Ops-themed map? That would make sense, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now for free on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. The game’s big Season 5 update, which makes a handful of significant changes to the Verdansk map, will be available tomorrow – you can check out a trailer and some details here.