Call of Duty: Vanguard Reveal Date and Time Confirmed via New Teaser Trailer [Update]

Update: Activision has officially confirmed the Call of Duty: Vanguard's August 19 reveal via a teaser trailer. The live-action trailer pans over ravaged World War II landscapes, including both Europe and the Pacific theater. As the trailer proceeds, various objects and bits of scrap form a series of faces, presumably belonging to the game's core characters. It seems this game will have a different cast than Call of Duty: WWII. Check out the trailer for yourself, below.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Artwork and Editions Leaked; Rumored to Feature 24 Maps, Dynamic Weather, Zombie Mode Developed by Treyarch

Here are the official details on the Vanguard reveal event, courtesy of Activision:

At 10:30 AM PT on August 19, the Battle of Verdansk will begin in Call of Duty: Warzone. Join the battle and experience the worldwide reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard live in-game. Be the first to the fight and be rewarded – report to Warzone and play in any playlist between 9:30 AM and 10:29 AM PT and prepare to participate in a limited-time Double XP, Double Weapon XP, and Double Battle Pass XP event before the battle begins.

Original Story: Rumors have been flying hot and heavy in recent weeks that Call of Duty: Vanguard would be revealed sometime this month via Warzone, likely this coming Thursday (August 19), but we didn’t know for sure. Well, now we have confirmation (or as close to it as we can get without an official announcement). An ad recently popped up on the PS5 PlayStation Store advertising the exact date and time of the Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Warzone reveal (thanks to Video Games Chronicle for sharing the image).

Of course, plans may change, as Activision has yet to make an official announcement, but as of now it seems like Call of Duty: Vanguard will be revealed via Warzone at 10:30am PT/6:30pm BST. So, make sure you set your watches.

As usual, a lot of what we can expect from this year’s Call of Duty has already been revealed by various leaks and rumors. The game’s official art, logo, and some details about it special editions have slipped out. As for rumors, we’ve heard that the game is set in WWII with possibly some alternate history elements, and that multiplayer is essentially “Black Ops: Cold War 2.0,” although with some things from past games, like Headquarters, Ground War, and, of course, Zombies, returning. It’s also rumored Zombies Chronicles 2 will be released as DLC for the game at some point. Take all that with a grain of salt of course, but we won’t have to wait long to find out if they’re the real deal.

Diablo IV and World of Warcraft Team Leaders Have Been Fired by Blizzard

California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) has filed suit against Activision Blizzard, alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more detail on that unfolding story here.

Activision has confirmed a new premium Call of Duty is launching this holiday season, but platforms and a precise date are unknown.