Call of Duty WWII: Vanguard MP Reportedly “Black Ops Cold War 2.0,” Headquarters Returning

Following E3, most of the major releases for 2021 are mapped out, with one major exception – this year’s CoD, strongly rumored to be titled Call of Duty WWII: Vanguard. It will likely be a while before we get any official information, but in the meantime, reliable CoD leaker Tom Henderson has stepped in with some new information about the game, and to be perfectly honest, it doesn’t sound particularly promising.

According to Henderson, while most Activision studios are working on Warzone in some capacity now, Call of Duty WWII: Vanguard is not getting the same resources, with only Sledgehammer Games developing it. The result is a game that doesn’t sound terribly ambitious – essentially a Black Ops Cold War 2.0 with a WWII skin per Henderson…

Halo Infinite Launch Window Narrowed to 3-4 Weeks, Timing of Other Games Being Considered

When it comes to multiplayer in Vanguard, everything I've heard throughout the course of development, is that it just isn't going to be that great. It's not going to be unique in any kind of way, and instead it's essentially going to be a Black Ops Cold War 2.0. Now, the reason for that is Sledgehammer Games have tried to do a lot of different things with Vanguard to set it apart from [Call of Duty: WWII], however, a lot of those features never made it fruition, they were cut for whatever reason, and instead this is pretty much a traditional Call of Duty title.

Word is we’ll be getting around eight multiplayer maps at launch, although some well-liked features like CoD WWII’s Headquarters and CoD Modern Warfare’s Ground War mode will be returning. As for Zombies, Henderson says Treyarch is helping out a bit with plot and Easter Eggs, but like standard MP, Sledgehammer is the primary developer of the mode. Of course, take all this with a grain of salt for now, but Henderson has more than proven he has the goods with CoD rumors.

Activision has confirmed a new premium Call of Duty from Sledgehammer launching this holiday season, but platforms and a precise release date have yet to be announced. According to Henderson, the game will likely be revealed via Warzone in August, with a release date penciled in for early November. What do you think? Could Call of Duty WWII: Vanguard surprise us? Or will this be a skippable year?