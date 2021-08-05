Call of Duty: Zombies Chronicles 2 Rumored, May Release as Vanguard DLC in 2022

Start boarding up the doors and windows now, because it seems Activision and Treyarch are preparing to unleash another batch of Zombies on the world. Back in 2017 we got Zombies Chronicles, a collection of eight remastered maps released as DLC for Call of Duty: Black Ops III. Of course, with only eight Zombies maps a number of favorites were left out, leaving some to wonder if a second collection might happen. Well, apparently, we’re in luck.

According to reliable Call of Duty and Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson, Zombies Chronicles 2 is the real deal. Per our leaker, the newly remastered maps have been in development for several years and are pretty much ready to go now, but Activision is waiting for the best strategic moment to release them. So, when might that be?

Henderson expects they’ll be released as DLC for the upcoming Call of Duty WWII: Vanguard (or whatever the game ends up being titled). There are persistent rumors the Sledgehammer-developed game may not push the bar quite as hard as recent CoD titles, and Henderson speculates Activision may use Zombies Chronicles 2 to stimulate new interest in the game sometime in 2022. Of course, take this all with a grain of salt, but Henderson has proven he has the goods when it comes to CoD.

Activision has confirmed a new premium Call of Duty from Sledgehammer launching this holiday season, but details, platforms, and a precise release date have yet to be revealed. It’s been strongly hinted this year’s game will be revealed via Warzone following the upcoming Season 5 update.