Call of Duty: Vanguard Artwork and Editions Leaked; Rumored to Feature 24 Maps, Dynamic Weather, Zombie Mode Developed by Treyarch

New Call of Duty: Vanguard artwork has leaked online, revealing new information on the game's editions and more.

The new artwork, which can be found here, was discovered in the latest Black Ops Cold War update and it confirms the game's Ultimate Edition content, which will feature early access to an open beta, among other things. A cross-gen bundle will also be offered.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Will Reportedly be Announced Officially Next Week

In the past few hours, well-known leaker Tom Henderson also teased some additional details on the yet to be officially unveiled Call of Duty: Vanguard. According to the teases shared by the leaker on Twitter, the game will feature 24 maps.

Maps in Vanguard will also be historically accurate, as teased by the leaker.

time to be historically accurate. no more... pic.twitter.com/MrHtgX2GP5 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 11, 2021

Call of Duty: Vanguard will apparently also feature dynamic weather and a Zombie Mode developed by Treyarch.

CoD: Black Ops Cold War/Warzone Season 5 Adds Double Agent Mode, 5 New MP Maps, and More

Dynamic weather in games is awesome. pic.twitter.com/lfrTmv0Fxv — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 11, 2021

While Tom Handerson has proved to be reliable in the past, we have to take everything with a grain of salt until an official confirmation comes in. CoD: Vanguard should be unveiled next week, so it shouldn't take too long to learn more about the next entry in the series.

Call of Duty: Vanguard has yet to be officially revealed. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.

The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing has recently filed suit against Activision Blizzard for alleged discrimination and sexual harassment. More on the matter can be found here.