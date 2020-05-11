Sledgehammer Games Now a “Multi-Project” Studio, Looking to Hire 100 New Devs This Year

The last couple years have been tumultuous for Activision developer Sledgehammer Games – in 2018 co-founders Michael Condrey And Glen Schofield left the studio for executive positions, then walked out on Activision Blizzard altogether to found a pair of new studios. Sledgehammer was originally the lead developer of this year’s Call of Duty entry (rumored to focus on Vietnam), but Treyarch later took over the project, with Sledgehammer being reduced to a support role. Given all this, some have speculated that Sledgehammer Games' days may be numbered, but it seems that isn’t the case.

In a recent interview with VentureBeat, new Sledgehammer boss Andy Wilson said the team is looking forward to its second decade of development, and is actually expanding its workforce in order to become a “multi-project” studio…

We are excited about where we’re headed and our focus is on looking forward. In my case, since joining Sledgehammer Games, my focus has been squarely on the future and so one of the first things we did was celebrate the studio’s 10th anniversary to launch an initiative called “Decade II.” The point was to treat that moment as the first day of the second age of Sledgehammer Games and not just a celebration of what came before. Sledgehammer Games is entering a period of growth across both of our main studio locations: Foster City, California and Melbourne, Australia. We’re now a multi-project studio and we’re looking for a substantial number of new team members to join us. We’re looking across every discipline and various levels of seniority. It’s a pretty exciting time for our studio. […] We’re currently over 200, and we plan to add upward of 100 new Hammers over the next year.

So yeah, it sounds like Sledgehammer Games isn’t going anywhere – now, what are those multiple projects they’re working on? Obviously, one is this year’s Call of Duty, but what else do they have up their sleeves? Would Activision have the confidence to let them do their own CoD again? Or perhaps they’ll focus on Call of Duty: Warzone, which will continue to be supported long term. Personally, I’d love to see them try their hand at something original, but this is Activision we’re talking about, so that doesn’t seem likely.

What are your thoughts on past Sledgehammer titles (CoD: Advanced Warfare and WWII), and what do you hope they make in the future?