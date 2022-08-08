Call of Duty: Next Event Dated for September 15th; Beta Information Confirmed

Activision Blizzard announced a franchise reveal event called Call of Duty: Next, due to take place on September 15th (as per the rumors). Fans can expect a lot of highly anticipated information on upcoming Call of Duty games and content updates.

Presented by Infinity Ward and featuring robust information drops detailing innovations, live gameplay, and a whole lot more, expect to learn the following:

What the imminent future of Call of Duty will look like, including many more details regarding Modern Warfare II, information on the next Call of Duty: Warzone, and more on the mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone (also known as Project Aurora).

A full Modern Warfare II Multiplayer reveal.

A multitude of your favorite streamers at the event playing the games in real time.

[[REDACTED]] information and surprises!

We also received information on the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta dates.

The first Beta weekend is available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and is scheduled to run from Friday, September 16 at 10 AM PT to Tuesday, September 20. This weekend is for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players only. You are able to access the Beta without requiring the PlayStation Plus subscription service.

PlayStation Early Access: Those who pre-ordered the game on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, or received a Beta code, can begin playing the Beta on Friday, September 16 at 10 AM PT.

PlayStation Open Beta: The rest of the weekend, from Sunday, September 18 at 10 AM PT to Tuesday, September 20, is accessible to all PlayStation players regardless of pre-order status. PlayStation players can now experience the impressive amount of Beta content available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and unlock rewards available in-game at launch.

Time to Play: Weekend Two: All Platforms (Crossplay)

The second Beta weekend is available on all console platforms and PC and is scheduled to run from Thursday, September 22 at 10 AM PT to Monday, September 26. Crossplay will be active allowing you to party up with friends and the greater community, no matter what hardware they play on.

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5: No matter whether you pre-ordered the game or not, Weekend 2 is a free Open Beta for all PlayStation 4 and 5 owners.

Xbox and PC Early Access: Those who pre-ordered the game for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, or pre-purchased for PC via Blizzard Battle.net or Steam can begin playing the Beta on Thursday, September 22 at 10 AM PT. Xbox Live Gold is required for Xbox players, and PC players are required to have a Battle.net or Steam account.

Xbox and PC Open Beta: The rest of the weekend, from Saturday, September 24 at 10 AM PT to Monday, September 26, is accessible to Xbox and PC players regardless of pre-order status. The entire community can now experience the impressive amount of Beta content available in Modern Warfare II, unlock rewards available in-game at launch, and play together.

As a reminder, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be released on October 28th.